Week In Review: QYuns Plans Hong Kong IPO For Autoimmune/Allergic Disease Portfolio

Oct. 08, 2023 9:40 AM ETBIIB, CLSD, WXIBF, WXXWY
Summary

  • Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics has filed for a Hong Kong IPO to underwrite development of its portfolio of clinical-stage biologic antibody drugs for autoimmune and allergic diseases.
  • Taiwan’s PharmaEssentia has acquired a myeloid immune checkpoint antibody for solid tumors from WuXi Biologics Ireland.
  • Biogen announced US approval for Tofidence (tocilizumab-bavi), a biosimilar to Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab), which Biogen in-licensed from Guangzhou's Bio-Thera.

Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

Deals and Financings

Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics filed for a Hong Kong IPO to underwrite development of its portfolio of clinical-stage biologic antibody drugs for autoimmune and allergic diseases (see story). The company has developed a pipeline

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers
