With US Treasury bond yields rising dramatically in recent weeks, there is an increasing level of concern expressed in the financial news media about sharply rising US fiscal deficits and debt. Many investors (and at least one rating agency, Fitch) have downgraded their long term outlooks for US bonds and equities as a result of US fiscal problems. As we shall see in this article, the US has a very serious fiscal deficit problem and a very serious fiscal debt problem. The specific focus of this article is the role that Ukraine expenditures are playing in the recent sharp rise in US fiscal deficits, and prospectively in the future of US deficits and debt.

Current and Future US Spending on Ukraine

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 (19 months ago) - the US federal government has spent a total of $113 billion dollars in military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, according to detailed estimates by the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS). Roughly 60% of these funds have been expended on direct military aid while the rest has been spent to provide economic, humanitarian and other assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries. In total, Ukraine spending has amounted about to an average of roughly $5.95 billion per month, or an annualized rate of spending of about $71.37 billion per year.

Based on recent appropriations packages as well as independent estimates, the annual rate of future spending on Ukraine can probably be expected to be greater than it was in the past 19 months. Estimates of Ukraine expenditures for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 range between $70 to $100 billion per year.

Now, let's see how this is impacting US fiscal deficits and debt.

Ukraine Spending in Perspective

Based on recently published CBO projections, we estimate that total spending by the US Federal government is projected to be approximately $6.818 trillion in fiscal year FY 2024, which amounts to approximately 24.52% of US GDP. Approximately $4.848 of this amount is projected to be financed with federal revenues, leaving a projected budged deficit of roughly $1.970 trillion in FY 2024. Assuming below-trend real economic growth of 0% and expenditure growth in line with inflation, we project the US federal deficit to be approximately 7.08% for FY 2024. This is similar to the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) revised and adjusted estimate of a US fiscal deficit of approximately 7% of GDP for full-year FY 2023. Fitch estimates the US fiscal deficit for FY 2024 at 6.6% of GDP.

A conservative estimate of total US spending on international security, including Defense Department, State Department, USAID, Foreign Intelligence Agencies, Nuclear Defense, Veteran Affairs, and others, is about $1 trillion per year (not counting the corresponding share of interest payments generated by international security expenditures).

Figure 1 puts the magnitude of Ukraine spending in perspective, relative to the US's total international security spending, total US spending, the US fiscal deficit and US GDP. For these estimates, we use the projected midpoint of projected Ukraine spending of $70-$100 billion.

Figure 1: Projected Ukraine Spending in Perspective

Fiscal Economics &:Ukraine Spending (CBO & Author Estimates)

From the above figures we can see that hypothetically cutting off all spending to Ukraine - even if this did not cause countervailing costs - would lower total US Federal spending by approximately 1.25% and would lower the projected US fiscal deficit in FY 2024 from 7.08% of GDP to 6.78% of GDP.

Does Ukraine Spending Pose a Threat to US Fiscal Solvency?

As can be seen from above, the US has a very serious fiscal problem. A deficit of 7%+ of GDP at a time of full employment (US unemployment is actually below estimate of full employment) is unprecedented in US history since WWII. US Federal expenditures are currently over 40% higher than its revenues! Closing this fiscal budgetary gap to sustainable levels will require some combination of deep expenditure cuts and large tax increases.

However, one thing that is clear from the analysis above that Ukraine spending is not a significant aspect of the US's fiscal problems. The savings that could be achieved by cutting off all Ukraine spending -- i.e., lowering total US federal spending by 1.25% and lowering the total US deficit as a percent of GDP by 0.30% -- would not make a significant difference to the US's fiscal deficit or debt situation.

In this context, it should be clear that Ukraine spending should play virtually no role in debates about the US's fiscal problems. In our view, highlighting Ukraine spending in any discussion of US fiscal problems or citing fiscal US fiscal problems as a reason to not support Ukraine are classic examples of dishonest and/or uninformed demagoguery. Debates about the US's fiscal problems need to be focused on the real causes of those problems.

Spending US taxpayer resources on helping Ukraine might be an actual problem, but not a fiscal problem.

Is Ukraine Spending in the US National Interest? A Cost-Benefit Approach

Americans should certainly engage in a healthy political debate on whether and to what degree the US government should spend taxpayer money to support Ukraine's defense of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In this context, the question driving such debates should be: "Does Ukraine spending, at projected levels, represent a net benefit for US national interest, from a cost-benefit perspective."

My goal in this article is not to offer an answer to this question or to advocate for a particular position. My goal in this article is primarily to frame the right sort of questions that people should be asking with regards to US support for Ukraine - and to suggest some legitimate ways that people might go about answering those questions.

Below, I suggest some potentially relevant lines of argument in the debate over Ukraine spending -- both in favor of Ukraine spending and against Ukraine spending.

In favor of Ukraine Spending. In fiscal year 2024, total US aid to Ukraine is projected to be equivalent to be between $70-$100 billion, which is roughly 8.5% of total annual US spending on international security. Proponents of Ukraine aid, such as US Senator Mitt Romney have argued that this spending may be the most cost-effective international security expenditure that the US has made in many decades. According to this line of argument, what this expenditure is accomplishing is that it is utterly gutting Russia's conventional offensive military capabilities for at least a generation - and probable more. As a result of US assistance, Russia's military (both manpower and equipment) has been so trashed by their Ukrainian adventure that, going forward, they will not have the wherewithal to be able to threaten European security with a conventional attack for at least another generation. According to this point of view, for a modest amount of spending that is equal to roughly 8.5% of the US international security budget, the US is helping Ukraine effectively cripple and neutralize current and future threats from Russia, the US's second largest military and strategic adversary in the world. Furthermore, it has been argued that this expenditure in support of Ukraine effectively weakens and deters the US's largest long-term national security threat, which is China. Taking these various factors into account, it is plausible to argue that US spending on Ukraine is some of the most well-spent money in the entire US budget, from a cost-benefit perspective.

Against Ukraine Spending. Even though Ukraine spending does not represent a significant fiscal problem, there are other potential concerns that can be raised regarding US aid to Ukraine. First, aid to Ukraine could make the Russians angry, leading to escalatory steps that could eventually lead to a nuclear confrontation. Second, some argue that Ukraine's sovereignty is of minimal importance to the US. Why should the US care if Ukraine is 20% smaller, or even if it exists as an independent country at all? Third, many have argued that there are other expenditures which could potentially provide better net benefits for the people of the US. For example, $70-$100 billion per year could enable the US to secure its southern border or alleviate poverty in the US. According to this line of argument, even if it is acknowledged that helping to preserve Ukraine's sovereignty and/or depleting Russia's military is of some value to the US, it is of less value than other potential uses of those resources.

Conclusions

Investors are understandably worried about US fiscal deficits and debt. The sharp increase in US deficits and debt significantly impacts the outlooks for US equity and debt assets going forward. Recent action in the bond markets represent a clear alarm that US fiscal deficit and debt levels are not sustainable. Unless the US fiscal problems are seriously addressed, it can be expected that term premium on US Treasury bonds will be significantly higher going forward than they were in recent decades. Furthermore, it can be expected that the discount rate applied to US equities will be higher and PE ratios will be lower. All of this would impact not just the portfolios of investors, but broader economic prospects for the USA.

There is plenty of room for reasonable people to differ on the matter of whether and to what extent it is the national interests of the US to provide military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. There is also room to debate issues such as the level of transparency and accountability that should be demanded for Ukraine aid.

However, what should not be a prominent part of the discussions about Ukraine spending is rhetoric to the effect that the US "can't afford" to help Ukraine due to its fiscal deficit and debt problems. The fact of the matter is that Ukraine aide does not represent a substantial fiscal problem for the US.

The relevant question regarding Ukraine spending is whether and to what extent the benefits that can be achieved by supporting Ukraine surpass the costs and/or opportunity costs of providing this aid.

It is our view that featuring the subject of US deficits and debt in debates over Ukraine aid is just a smokescreen that obscures the real issues that need to be debated regarding Ukraine policy. Furthermore, such demagoguery misinforms the general public about the real problems that are causing out-of-control US fiscal deficits and rising debt - problems that actually do pose a threat to US economic health.

It is high time that US citizens commence a serious debate about what the real causes of US deficits and debt are. This is not just something that impacts the long term outlook for bonds and stocks. It deeply impacts that economic and social future of the entire nation.