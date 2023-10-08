Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ukraine Aid: U.S. Deficits And Debt Exploding Higher

Oct. 08, 2023 10:00 AM ETSPY, SP500, DIA, DJI, QQQ, COMP.IND, TLT, US10Y, US30Y, IEF22 Comments
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • US has a serious fiscal deficit problem. The US Federal government spends more than 40% more than it receives in revenue.
  • US has spent $113 billion on military, economic, and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine since February 2022.
  • The US fiscal deficit is projected to be over 7.0% of GDP in 2024. Cutting off all aid Ukraine would lower the US fiscal deficit by 0.30% of GDP.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Successful Portfolio Strategy. Learn More »

Close up of volunteer cyrrying box with Humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in street

Ukraine Aid

Sinenkiy/iStock via Getty Images

With US Treasury bond yields rising dramatically in recent weeks, there is an increasing level of concern expressed in the financial news media about sharply rising US fiscal deficits and debt. Many investors (and at least one

If you are really serious about improving your investment performance  -- during this historic moment that is providing once-in-a-decade opportunities -- I highly recommend that you subscribe to Successful Portfolio StrategyThis service is designed to empower you to become a successful strategic manager of your investments.   It has rarely been as important as it is now to have a winning portfolio strategy approach.  Now is the time to be proactive and take decisive action.

This article was written by

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
23.94K Followers

James A. Kostohryz has 20+ years of experience as a global financial professional. He has worked as an analyst at one of the world's largest asset management firms covering emerging markets, banking, energy, construction, real estate, metals and mining. He has also served as Global Portfolio Strategist and Head of International Investments for an investment bank. He is currently managing JK Investment Consulting, a firm specializing in global portfolio strategy, macro forecasting, and quant analytics.

James is the leader of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All positions disclosed to members of Successful Portfolio Strategy

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (22)

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Article Update Today, 10:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
I am going to soon publish a detailed article here on Seeking Alpha on the REAL problems that are causing unsustainable fiscal deficits in the US -- and how these issues can be realistically be addressed.
Viking Raider profile picture
Viking Raider
Today, 11:53 AM
Premium
Comments (385)
US should never give money away! It may lend or ensure there are benefits coming back to US citizens but not to specific companies or individuals! I would like to see the tab various countries have.

A larger drag on the us economy is the health care industry where hospitals, Dr’s, suppliers, drug suppliers, insurance etc. are all making insane profits on the back of US health needs! No politician seem to want to take this on in any meaningful way which probably means the politicians are in the pocket of the US medical industry! The insurance companies are not taking any responsibility and are complicit in robbing the US middle class. They provide faux insurance that very often doesn’t cover the real cost of medical procedure. The medical complex pretend something costs something , the insurance say they will cover most but not all, the consumer is left with the bill which equates to the actual cost of the procedure had insurance not been involved at all!

Just had an MRI which cost $350 cash. If I had used insurance “Gold” level, they told me they would have charged much higher for having to deal with insurance paperwork, the MRI would be delayed and the out of pocket to me would have been the same.

Recently had to pay $399 for a one hour visit to an emergency room where there was one X-ray taken showing no broken bone, I was given a couple of Naproxen and a clean bill of health. The actual cost according to the emergency room was $4,000. Insurance thought that was too much so only covered $3600. How does one hour at an emergency room cost $4,000? It shouldn’t and it’s all made up numbers that many don’t even look at and push back on because they don’t think it’s out of their pocket…

Those are just two small recent examples, unfortunately I have many more and much more expensive! It didn’t used to be like this, you bought insurance and deductibles were reasonable!

It’s a tragicomedy and I hope the fat lady sings soon as this is a huge drag on the US middle class and forces many bad decisions on the populace when it comes to their health and private economy!!
J
Jack'sson
Today, 11:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.67K)
The main point about Ukraine aid is that it saves us money. Tons of money. We spend almost a trillion dollars per year on national defense. The only real enemy we have to worry about is Russia. They hacked our whole country, got Trump elected and have invaded several countries. Here, we can send the Russian military back to the stone age with a tiny fraction of our defense budget and with no loss of lives. Most of the money "spent" would have been spent anyway on salaries and training missions.
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:30 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@Jack'sson To add to this, most of the direct military aid we are sending is not in the form of cash. It is in the form of aging stockpiles of obsolete military equipment that needs to be be replaced anyway. 0.30% of GDP actually exaggerates the expenditure when you take this into account. Most of the stuff we are sending is stuff that was already useless to the US and was due to "expire" soon.
g
georgios
Today, 11:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (502)
Let's take your conclusion at face value, i.e. that we will only spend 0.3% of GDP (for how long?) and neutralize Russia for a generation.

Question#1: will we see the benefit of this neutralization? Will we decrease the troops stationed in Europe for a generation? Will we cut military expeditures? I think the answer is a resounding NO.

Question#2: Do you realize that we have actually turned Russia into the arms of China and that will mean (a) one less ally against China and (b) Russian technology shared with China who is our real adversary.

Russia was posing no threat to the US. Russia, apart from its nuclear arsenal has an economy roughly the size of Italy or Spain. We are not being strategic. We are still fighting the last Cold War. That's not wise.
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:27 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@georgios First of all, we know for a FACT that Russia had a long-term strategic plan to slowly reconquer the territories of the old czarist empire. These facts are known to analysts in the intelligence community and by Russia analysts outside of the intelligence community. There is no question about this. From a cost-benefit perspective, it makes far more sense to confront them now than later. Confronting them later would be both more costly and more dangerous. Second, the idea that we are pushing Russia into China's arms is naive. Americans really have no notion about how deeply Russians loathed Americans before Ukraine; and no idea how much their leadership hates America. Russia was already our enemy; we just haven't been paying attention to the extent of their hatred and the various ways (including massive psyops) that Russia has been trying to undermine the US for many years.
j
jasonomer
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (1.83K)
>the real causes of US deficits and debt are.

You mean that corporations and super wealthy pay very little in taxes and the entire burden falls on the middle class?

The richest country on the planet can afford our expenditures, but too few are paying their fair share.
j
jasonomer
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (1.83K)
1% of GDP to humiliate and defeat Russia seems a like a good deal.

Compare that to how much was spent under Reagan to win the Cold War.

A little bit of perspective helps
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:06 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@jasonomer with 0.30% of GDP we have essentially completely neutralized Russia's ability to pose a conventional threat to any other substantial nation -- inside or outside of NATO. After this fiasco, Russia will be crippled for a generation -- and probably forever due to their disastrous demographics. They simply do not have enough young men that can replace the current generation of soldiers. Russia is being PERMANENTLY diminished as a strategic threat.
j
jasonomer
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (1.83K)
@James A. Kostohryz

Sounds like a great success.
One more year of this budget to solidify our gains and keep Russia from trying again.

I’m not seeing the downside here
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@jasonomer Some people actually like Russia and want them to succeed. There is downside from the point of view of those folks. There are people that make other types of downside arguments, some of which I allude to in the article. I don't want to dismiss any of those sorts of arguments. The only point I really want to make in this article is that fiscal problems are not a reason not to support Ukraine. People can argue for other reasons, but fiscal problems are not a legitimate reason.
gginob profile picture
gginob
Today, 10:38 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (57)
Oh yeah. You are the guy who predicted the whole financial system would collapse due to Covid!
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:07 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@gginob I didn't predict that. I predicted a crash and I made a huge amount of money by being right about that prediction!
j
jtighe65
Today, 10:31 AM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
James. Thanks for the reality check. Hope your analysis is widely shared.

JJ
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 10:43 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@jtighe65 Thanks! It certainly helps when people press the share buttons to share this on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin and email.
J
Jay27
Today, 10:14 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
Taxes are too low. It’s as simple as that. The Republicans’ fantasy that tax cuts pay for themselves a far bigger issue than supporting Ukraine
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 10:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@Jay27 Realistically, from a political point of view I think both spending and tax reforms will be needed.
Jacobin777 profile picture
Jacobin777
Today, 10:11 AM
Premium
Comments (4.97K)
Personally, IMO we need to secure our southern border...full stop. We also need to taken care of OUR people first.

Also, with other countries joining NATO, Russia will no longer be as much of a threat as it potentially was, even if it takes 20% of Ukraine. Also, every week I'm reading some corruption on Ukraine. We have little transparency as to where our tax dollars are going. I want more accountability.
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 10:54 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@Jacobin777 I don't disagree with anything you say here. All reasonable points. However, this analysis shows that the US can do all the things you support while simultaneously supporting Ukraine (if support for Ukraine makes sense from a cost-benefit point of view). In theory, the US should spend money on anything and everything where the net benefit exceeds the costs.
j
jasonomer
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (1.83K)
> We have little transparency as to where our tax dollars are going. I want more accountability

That’s a defense budget problem. It’s not unique to Ukraine. (Or any conflict really)
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Today, 11:09 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (7.53K)
@jasonomer Correct. The transparency of US defense spending is horrific. Much worse than other NATO allies, according to independent analysts that monitor this type of stuff.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.