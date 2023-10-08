Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BHP: Why Metals And Mining May Be The Best Hedge For Your Oil Stocks

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • The energy transition is placing a massive call on the metals and mining sector.
  • Supply is lagging in expected demand and BHP, as the owner of low-cost mining assets, is positioned well for the trend.
  • Once the short-term China headwinds dissipate, commodity prices and BHP's earnings will revert to higher levels.
  • BHP hedges both oil (if electrification accelerates) and inflation; the stock also pays a generous dividend.

Open-pit copper mine

tifonimages

Investment thesis

How does BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP), one of the largest diversified mining companies globally, fit into an energy investment thesis?

Despite the exceptional 2021-2022 run-up, energy continues to offer some of the best value opportunities - particularly among stocks with

This article was written by

The Energy Realist profile picture
The Energy Realist
1.95K Followers
I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Twitter: @_EnergyRealist  Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My articles, blog posts, and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Gregory Holter
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (2.3K)
I agree that this area is ripe for investment, and my personal portfolio reflects that.
Another approach an investor might take in this area is to look into iShares ETF PICK. BHP makes up just over 14% of their portfolio, but PICK also includes other companies working in the same areas that provide for a more diverse investment.
GLTA
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.