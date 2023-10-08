Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: A Magnificent Buy At This Time

Summary

  • The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds well-diversified, high-quality stocks with economies of scale.
  • SCHD offers reasonable valuations, a high dividend growth rate, and a low expense ratio.
  • With shares trading closer to the 52-week low, SCHD has potentially less downside risk compared to the S&P 500.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

It’s been 3 months since I last covered the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) here back in early July, but it seems much longer than that, considering all the economic news that’s happened since then.

For one

This article was written by

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (19)

B
Bandon Dunes
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (334)
Nice summary of a very good ETF. Picking individual stocks is tougher than it looks. Let's be honest, we all think we are smarter than we really are😊 You could do a lot worse than picking SCHD to be the cornerstone of a dividend portfolio. I'm slowly selling off a lot of my individual companies and putting the proceeds into.SCHD. I like sleeping well at night.
Think. Focus. Health. Wealth profile picture
Think. Focus. Health. Wealth
Today, 2:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.32K)
Come Dec 2023 it will be a fabulous buy
d
dynx
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (11.65K)
Waiting to top a 4% yield. Great etf. I don’t really like ETFs but they’re easy and if it drops more this would be a nice add.

As an aside, it’s awesome to be able to post things. Trying to comment in the news piece on isreal/Palestine I can’t even post about the potential impact of oil prices. Meanwhile FJB and “trumps fault” are all over the place. Nice moderating SA.
D
Dr.Div63
Today, 1:57 PM
Premium
Comments (575)
Just bought Ko with dividend yield at 3.46 %, will sell next week for broader diversification into SCHD ( 3.76%) , thanks for the article.
RhythmMethod profile picture
RhythmMethod
Today, 1:53 PM
Premium
Comments (166)
SCHD is one fund I can feel pretty good buying at any time. I've been adding on recent dips and will continue to. Good article, IMO!
E
EquiVest International
Today, 1:48 PM
Premium
Comments (93)
Added at $68.50 and will DCA down on dips. Current valuation and low expense ratio makes $SCHD attractive at this time.
D
Doggie Daze
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (87)
just opened long term position, buying all the way down starting at 69. Doubt even in recession it goes much lower than 55 ish anyway, who knows.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 1:49 PM
Premium
Comments (11.17K)
@Doggie Daze
$ 55 would be absolutely awesome... I would double my 1000 share position at that rate:)
D
Doggie Daze
Today, 1:55 PM
Comments (87)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut literally I'm going all in on everything if 55 schd 😂
d
dynx
Today, 2:28 PM
Comments (11.65K)
@Doggie Daze if it hits 55 time to bring out the buckets
a
annoyedinvestor
Today, 1:11 PM
Premium
Comments (368)
The yield is around 10 year highs. It was only higher during the covid crash. So, the fund is very cheap right now. I would love it to go lower. I'll be buying. I am retired and building an income portfolio to live on. So, the higher the yield the better. I'm not messing with duration. You have to market time to make money. I do have some short term treasuries as my cash position, but you can't count on those yields going forward.
BloodSport57 profile picture
BloodSport57
Today, 1:10 PM
Premium
Comments (22)
I had to add a few more at $68.85.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (2.77K)
Waiting for the "why buy this when I can get 5% risk free in treasuries" comments
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 2:16 PM
Investing Group
Comments (897)
@Money&Money,LLC —- ha, I know! In just about every damn post someone chimes in with that as if it’s a revealing secret. Damn! That’s news to me that I could get no risk 5.25% MMF yield.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 12:59 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.22K)
I am a long-time Charles Schwab customer who is very happy, but I have never looked at any fund of theirs ever. I like this idea, though, in general. My wife keeps her IRA at Vanguard, an organization that I really like. She picks a few stocks, but keeps the majority of her investments in Vanguard funds as well as some ETFs.

I encouraged her to beef up her VDIGX recently, and it is her largest investment now at 24%, more than double VFIAX, the S&P 500 fund. VDIGX is down a bit less than SCHD in 2023, and over the past 5 years it is down more. Both funds over the past 5 years are way worse than the S&P 500
bigdimmy73 profile picture
bigdimmy73
Today, 2:47 PM
Premium
Comments (214)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA …. Old BogleHead here; VanGuard member 40+ years. VDIGX was (maybe still is) a big favorite of Danny Wieners for a long time. Not sure why. 🤷‍♂️
Q: Just curious: Would you please share your reasoning for investing in VDIGX? Rather than going all in on VOO or VFINX S&P 500 ?
M
MMShaw
Today, 12:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (186)
A falling knife until rates top out.
D
Dr.Div63
Today, 2:02 PM
Premium
Comments (575)
@MMShaw let me know when the exact time that will occur . How do u know they have not made a top already ? Personally , 3.76 ( SCHD)yield is going to grow , not sure US can afford to keep interest rates high due to debt . Nothing wrong to invest in both and adjust accordingly , over time . Good luck 🍀
A
Alphasaver
Today, 12:03 PM
Premium
Comments (26)
DCA to the bottom is one good option, but I’m keeping 5%MMA for a bit longer.
