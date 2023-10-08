Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IYT: Seeking Value In A Turbulent Transportation Sector

Oct. 08, 2023 9:41 PM ETiShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I highlight the importance of assessing the transportation industry's health and the potential of the iShares Transportation Average ETF for diversification and sector exposure.
  • Economic indicators show a fragile recovery in the transportation sector, prompting caution due to already high valuations in transportation stocks.
  • Personally, I opt for a gradual buying strategy for transportation stocks, particularly railroad stocks, and consider expanding investments during a significant sell-off.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Alt zerfetzter ATSF Norfolk Southern Train im Shenandoah Valley

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

On October 24, 2022, I wrote my most recent article covering the iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT). I am not necessarily covering the IYT ETF because I am looking to buy it (although

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.4K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, NSC, CP, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.