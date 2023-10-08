Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

One Of The Greatest Moments To Switch To Active Investing In REITs

Oct. 08, 2023 11:10 PM ETARE, GMRE, PLD1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Passive investing is generally more suitable for retail investors due to lower costs, diversification, and no risk of underperforming the market.
  • Yet, the U.S. equity REIT universe has lately opened attractive pockets of opportunity for active investors to cherry-pick specific REITs.
  • Internal divergences within the commercial real estate sector, and the market treating the commercial real estate sector as one homogenous body have created opportunities for active investors to find undervalued REITs.

Passive and Active. Text from letters of the wooden alphabet

tumsasedgars

For more than a decade there has been a constant debate on whether for retail investors passive investing makes more sense relative to active investing strategy.

The most common arguments for the passive approach are the following: lower costs, diversification and

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.48K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jstaff
Today, 12:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (32)
Then why do you own GMRE and not ARE?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.