Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: Much Better Than Competitors

Oct. 08, 2023 11:42 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)2 Comments
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
319 Followers

Summary

  • The analysis evaluates AT&T's prospects under three distinct scenarios, ranging from optimistic growth to conservative projections, utilizing Discounted Cash Flow models.
  • The most bullish DCF model suggests an impressive 332.6% potential upside from the current stock price, while even the most conservative projection indicates a substantial 311.1% potential gain.
  • In comparison to its competitors, particularly Verizon, AT&T's strategic efforts, such as debt reduction and cash flow management, position it as a more attractive investment option, even amidst certain risks.

Indianapolis - March 2016: AT&T Indiana Headquarters VI

jetcityimage

Thesis

In assessing the investment potential of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T), a comprehensive analysis using three distinct Discounted Cash Flow [DCF] scenarios reveals a compelling narrative. These scenarios, spanning from optimistic growth to more conservative projections, highlight the considerable upside potential of AT&T's stock. With

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
319 Followers
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in T over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

wam350 profile picture
wam350
Yesterday, 11:51 PM
Comments (1.51K)
Still holding but not exactly happy.
m
mike.Spanky
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (503)
@wam350 I’m doing the same. Long time, long term holder 👍
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.