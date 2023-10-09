VIX Not Forecasting A Debt Crisis, Recession, Or Bear Market
Summary
- The S&P 500 experienced a 7.83% drawdown, but the VIX suggests it may be a normal correction rather than a bear market.
- Historical data shows that after similar drawdowns, the VIX level was significantly higher than the current level, indicating lower volatility expectations.
- The VIX can be used as an indicator to assess the risk-reward profile of the SPY, but it cannot predict the future.
Correction or Something Much More Painful?
The S&P 500 experienced a peak to trough drawdown of 7.83% between the July closing high and last week's closing low. The VIX (VXZ) can be used in a weight of the evidence approach to examine the correction or bear market question. The analysis will provide insight into the intermediate-term risk-reward profile of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).
According to the CBOE, the VIX is designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market. In general, VIX levels between 0 and 15 tend to occur during periods of optimism and low volatility. When the VIX is between 15 and 25, concerns are elevated, but not in an alarming manner. VIX readings between 25 and 30 are in the "pay closer attention" range. VIX readings over 30 are usually associated with high volatility that is expected to continue.
2023 vs. Large S&P 500 Drawdowns
All things being equal, if market participants were concerned about a significantly larger S&P 500 drawdown and expected recent volatility to continue or even expand, we would expect to see an elevated VIX. Since the current 2023 maximum drawdown is 7.83%, it is helpful to ask and answer the following question:
In cases that featured bear-market-like drawdowns, what was the VIX level after the initial 7.83% decline in the S&P 500?
To answer the question above, we examined the ten cases below that featured an average S&P 500 drawdown of 27.38% and a median drawdown of 19.81%. After the initial 7.83% decline, which is similar to what just occurred in October 2023, the median VIX level was 31.08; the average VIX level was 31.65. Both of those levels are significantly higher than the VIX reading of 19.78 on October 3, 2023 when the S&P 500 registered a 7.83% drawdown, meaning present day volatility expectations are significantly lower than the study periods listed in the table below.
Moral of the Story
No indicator or data point can predict the future, including the VIX. The VIX, like numerous other indicators and data points, can be used in a weight of the evidence fashion to assess SPY's risk-reward profile. Thus far, the VIX level on October 3, 2023 aligns more closely with a normal correction relative to a bear-market-like drawdown in the neighborhood of 20-27%. Concerns would increase if the VIX pops into the 30s in the coming days. Thus far, the pullback in stocks has not inflicted significant damage to the case of a demographically driven secular bull market.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
