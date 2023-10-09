Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Annaly Capital: Steep Plunge Unveils My Bullish Thesis - Here's Why (Rating Upgrade)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite its market leadership, Annaly Capital stock has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years.
  • Picking spots on NLY is critical, given its demonstrated long-term underperformance. As such, I was cautious in late November 2022.
  • Given its recent steep plunge, I explain why I'm ready to turn bullish on NLY. Investors have rapidly priced in the surge in bond yields as NLY holders capitulated.
  • Investors who missed out on buying NLY at its October lows should capitalize on recent dip-buying momentum, supported by an attractive forward dividend yield of 14.7%.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is one of the leading mREITs in my coverage, with a market cap of $8.8B. That makes Annaly a leader in the mREIT universe and a force to be reckoned with. Despite that, NLY has underperformed the

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
28.46K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its "Top Analysts to Follow" for Technology, Software, and the Internet. 

JR Research was featured among Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022 for the highest number of Editors' Picks and second-highest number of page views by readers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 8:53 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.57K)
Imo the biggest risk is the fact the stock has been in decline since 2004.
t
tede1993
Today, 8:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (165)
@georgefelix75 Don't you think that the biggest risk, which is also the biggest potential opportunity, is rapid increasing interest rates (or lack thereof)?
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (187)
10 yrs of underperformance and its a buy now? Wishful thinking. I've owned it for 3 yrs. I hope you're right but don't share your optimism.
t
tede1993
Today, 8:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (165)
@Rick Rocket I think the author is saying that entry points are important. I think that NLY presents a far better investment today than three years ago. We've all been there. I made a number of purchases that looking back were not so smart, but that has no bearing on whether today is a good time to buy
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (187)
@tede1993 agree on entry point. I worry about dividend cut though. I've been down this road before
t
tede1993
Today, 9:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (165)
@Rick Rocket That's not out of the question since NLY hedges interest rate increases and all hedges have an end date.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.