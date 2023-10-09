BanksPhotos

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is a great company operating in the building materials industry. The company operates in an industry that could be considered boring but it is necessary and it does make money. They have a predictable business and the demand grows along with the country. The company has good cash flow generation with about $750M in EBITDA in fiscal year 2023. They use that capital effectively to grow the business with $857.8M invested in acquisitions over the last 5 years and a history of successfully integrating those businesses. The company appears to be undervalued compared to its peers which could lead to significant returns if the market realizes that value and make it a reality in the share price.

Introduction

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It also manufactures and sells recycled paperboard to gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; and mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas."

Numbers/Outlook

In the fiscal year 2023, Eagle Materials Inc. had full-year results of $2.1B in revenues and net income of $461.5M which comes out to $12.46 EPS diluted. The company has also reported its first fiscal quarter results for 2024. For the first quarter, they had revenues of $601.5M and a net income of $120.8M which is $3.40 EPS diluted. The company currently pays a $1.00 per share dividend, which is a 0.60% yield on the current share price.

The outlook for the rest of 2024 and future growth is good. The end-use market for cement is primarily public infrastructure which includes roads, bridges, and highways. With residential and nonresidential construction being a secondary market. The company expects demand for cement to remain strong because of the increased federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The company is running at high utilization levels so they are limited in getting more meaningful sales volume growth at this time. The only way they could grow in this segment is through more acquisitions.

For the other half of their business which is Gypsum Wallboard the primary end use is residential housing which includes new construction as well as repairs and remodeling. The company has said that they expect a tighter U.S. fiscal policy could have an adverse effect on residential construction but they are unsure what level it will be affected and how long it might last. The outlook for the company remains solid with some uncertainty about the wallboard business but time will tell in the upcoming quarters how that will affect the business.

Potential Risks

There are some potential risk factors that cannot be overlooked for the company. The demand for their products is connected to the residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction industries. Economic conditions in this industry as well as fiscal policies can have an impact for good and bad. If there is a change in the health of these markets then it could have a significant impact on the company's business. These risks cannot be avoided but it is important to consider them and how they could affect the business.

Valuation

Eagle Materials, Inc. currently has a market capitalization of $5.9B and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.10. The P/E ratio of the company is lower than all their competitors that are publicly traded. Most of these other companies fall in the 20-30 range for their P/E ratios. This makes the company's share price look cheap for the amount of earnings that it generates per share. If we applied the same ratios to Eagle Materials, Inc. it would result in a substantially higher share price.

The company does have some debt at $1.1B which is currently about 1.4x EBITDA so the debt load should remain manageable for the company. The company has a low cash balance comparatively on hand of 53M but they seem to deploy their capital to where it can be best utilized. They have used that capital in the last 5 years by investing $857.8M in acquisitions, spending $476.7M in organic capital expenditures, and using $1.7B to do share repurchases and pay dividends. In the annual report, the company said that since becoming a public company in 1994 the company has reduced its share count by nearly 48% and they have returned approximately $3.2B to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Eagle Materials Inc. looks like a great company. The company has a history of rewarding shareholders with buybacks and dividends. The company has shown that it can grow through acquisitions and organic growth in its business segments. The company is in a boring industry and is not a high-flying tech stock but that is just the way I like them. A steady company that makes money from quarter to quarter and year to year. The market will recognize this stock eventually and when it gets priced at a P/E that matches the rest of their competitors we will see some significant upside to the share price. The company looks like it can grow for many years to come supplying the materials that form the backbone of our infrastructure and our homes.