Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Down 20%, Yielding 3%; Let Texas Instruments Help You Retire (Early)

Oct. 09, 2023 2:33 AM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Texas Instruments is a dividend growth stock with a >3% dividend yield and a 15% 5-year dividend CAGR.
  • TXN has a strong business model with robust competitive advantages and a focus on analog and embedded processing products.
  • The company is confident in the industrial and automotive markets, with long-term growth potential and opportunities for market share expansion.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

The other day, I wrote an article titled Retiring (Early) With Dividend Growth: Why DGRW Is A Terrific ETF. In that article, I did three things.

  • I explained the necessity to invest for the long term.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.4K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.