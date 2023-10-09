Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Texas Instruments: A Must-Have In Every Dividend Growth Portfolio

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
289 Followers

Summary

  • Semiconductor companies' sales doubled from 2012 to 2022 due to the rising demand for digital products.
  • Semiconductor industry experiences economic cycles, but we're approaching the bottom of the current one, setting the stage for the next supercycle between 2024-2026.
  • Texas Instruments is primed to benefit from the increasing chip demand in the next decade, boasting industry-leading margins and vertical integration.
  • TXN is what I consider a dream stock for dividend growth, offering a 3.16% yield, a 10-year DGR of 17.6%, and a secure payout ratio.
  • TXN is anticipated to achieve a 12% annual EPS growth from 2024 to 2027, suggesting a potential total ROI of 17.5% annually.

Macro Shot of a Silicon Wafer with Computer Chips during Manufacturing Process at Fab or Foundry. Semicondutor Wafer Texture.

SweetBunFactory

Investment thesis

At the heart of the digital revolution lies Moore's Law, a fundamental principle that has shaped the modern world. Simply put, it states that the number of transistors on a computer chip doubles every 2 years. This doubling effect

This article was written by

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Article Update Today, 3:29 AM
AnalystPremium
