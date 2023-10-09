Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Here's Why Costco Can Continue To Beat The Market Despite Rich Valuation

Oct. 09, 2023 4:14 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Costco is the face of the high quality vs. rich valuation arguments among investors.
  • On one side, we have a company with over 127 million loyal customers, who pay an annual fee to shop at Costco's warehouses, which are unparalleled in their value proposition.
  • On the other side, there's a stock trading at a 36x P/E, much higher than the market's average, and above the levels of other extraordinary and faster-growing companies.
  • There's one explanation to bridge the gap here, and it's predictability. As Costco's future growth is extremely certain, with its geographic expansion far from saturating, I rate the stock a Buy.
  • Despite its rich valuation, I estimate COST will provide market-beating returns in the long term.

Costco Wholesale

YvanDube

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is a confusing company in the investment world, as investors struggle to find the right balance between its very high quality and its extraordinarily high valuation. While some argue that the nearly 40x P/E leaves no room

This article was written by

Comments

