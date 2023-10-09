Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The 1-Minute Market Report October 9, 2023

Summary

  • For the week, the S&P 500 was up 0.5%.
  • The best performer last week was Volatility, as investors were willing to pay higher premiums to hedge their downside risk.
  • The S&P Top 7 mega-cap tech stocks led the market higher last week.

Originally posted on October 7, 2023

In this weekly market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.

Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach. It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.

Comments

