High Tide: Potentially A Rare Winner In This Space

Oct. 09, 2023 5:10 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI), HITI:CA1 Comment
Shri Upadhyaya
Summary

  • The cannabis industry has not yielded the expected rewards for investors, with many companies struggling to survive.
  • The cannabis industry will follow the same trajectory as many other industries before it and exhibit winner-takes-all effects.
  • High Tide stands out in the industry with its comprehensive business model, including retail, e-commerce, brands, and wholesale operations.
  • Despite the challenges in the industry, High Tide has shown relentless growth, narrowing losses, and a strong balance sheet, making it highly undervalued.
  • With a growing moat in a multi-billion dollar industry, the company is still quite small and could be a potential multi-bagger if this thesis plays out.

Survival of the fittest

A prime illustration of how investors can occasionally misjudge opportunities is the cannabis sector. There was an expectation that this industry would yield rewards for patient investors, yet even five years

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HITI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Love the company, have a large portion of my portfolio allocated to it but i think that any article covering High Tide should cover the shares outstanding. On a shares outstanding to revenue basis the growth has been mediocre. They have made some very underwhelming acquisitions that have cost shareholders dearly. I expect that to halt significantly going forward but it should absolutely be addressed. Nonetheless I plan to hold on to my stake for years to come.
