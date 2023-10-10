PM Images

The rising rate environment has put pressure on REITs as investors had less of a need for a proxy for bonds due to the risk-free rate of return exceeding 5% and the impact of rates on maturing debt. REITs are often capital-intensive, requiring the issuing of large amounts of debt to fund acquisitions of new assets. The Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ) has fallen -9.98% YTD, and what many consider as the gold standard of REITs, Realty Income (O) is down -21.46% on the year. Office REITs have also come under pressure as many are concerned about the economics of their units in an environment where maturing debt needs to be refinanced at higher rates. In an environment where hybrid or remote work is still a viable option, the risk of businesses needing less space is real, and some assets may not be profitable to operate with higher interest obligations on the debt. Boston Properties (BXP) is one of the most well-known office REITs, and it's down -20.10% in 2023. What's very interesting is that Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) is having a fantastic year, up 18.63%, while still paying a dividend of $2.68 per share, a current yield of 8.08%. Many had written OHI off due to the headwinds from the pandemic as long-term care (LTC), and skilled nursing facilities (SNF) faced immense challenges. I have been invested in and following OHI since the end of 2017, and there hasn't been anything in the earnings reports or senior leadership commentary to make me consider exiting my investment. I think OHI is strong going into earnings on 11/2 and feel we could see a new period of consolidation in the low to mid $30s after spending a lot of time in the $20s.

A recap of my article about OHI, its business, and why I am following up

On August 15th, I wrote an article on OHI after their Q2 earnings (can be read here). I discussed the segment of the REIT space that OHI operates in, how their business is structured, their Q2 earnings and commentary, and the performance of my initial investment. I have been bullish on OHI since my initial investment and started covering OHI on Seeking Alpha in May of 2021. OHI's management has been upfront about industry headwinds that were impacting their business and outlined clear and concise plans about how they were addressing the issues. There are two main reasons I am bullish on OHI. Management's ability to navigate unprecedented business conditions and the relevancy of SNF and LTC facilities.

OHI has an operating asset portfolio of 893 SNF and LTC facilities with approximately 88,000 beds as its portfolio expands 42 states and the United Kingdom. In 2020, 17% (56.1 million) of the U.S. population was 65+ in age, which is set to expand to 19% (65.2 million) in 2025. In 2030, this is projected to grow to 21% (73.1 million), and in 2040, it will reach 22% (80.8 million). There is no shortage of aging adults who will need to utilize SNF or LTC facilities, which makes OHI extremely attractive. OHI is predominantly a triple net lease (NNN) operator, which is a lease structure where the entity renting a property is responsible for all the expenses in addition to rent. Bills, including insurance, maintenance, and real estate taxes, become the obligation of the renter, not the owner. OHI has 96% of its rent and interest tied to NNNs, with an average fixed price escalator of 2.2% built into their contracts. Between the lease structure, management's effectiveness, and the sector, I have felt that OHI is a long-term winner in the space.

I am following up on my previous article to discuss OHI's debt profile and my opinion on why they are not suffering the same fate as other REITs. I will also address the dividend and provide an update on my initial investment in OHI.

Debt has been a main concern across the REIT sector but not necessarily for OHI

As I discussed in the opening, REITs have had better years. VNQ is often looked at as the REIT index, and it's down -9.98% on the year, and many of the largest REITs across different segments are down substantially. If I were to expand into REITs that focus on mortgage-backed securities, REITs such as AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is down -14.63% in 2023. Debt has been a looming factor as the Fed has not cooperated with the market's wishes. The issue has been that the Fed has increased rates at the quickest pace since the early 80s to battle inflation. While the Fed operates under a dual mandate of stabilizing prices and creating an environment for maximum employment, its main tool of changing interest rates has drastic implications for the overall business landscape. Coming out of the financial crisis, the Fed lowered rates to an almost non-existent level, and coming out of the height of the pandemic, the Fed cut rates again to the lowest point seen in several decades. Since the financial crisis, rates have not reached 3%, and businesses are borrowing money at historically low rates. Now, the problem has become that there is a mountain of debt coming due that will need to be refinanced, and the current rates could be well outside of the operating model that management teams used to make the current assets viable to operate.

Bloomberg reported that the commercial real estate market has roughly $1.5 trillion in loan maturities due from 2023 to 2025. This could turn from active loans to defaults or foreclosures where landlords would be forced to turn the keys over to banks as the assets were used as collateral against the loans. Morgan Stanley (MS) has speculated that commercial real estate values could fall as much as -40% in the process. In addition, falling property values are a problem for lending because banks that originated the loans will probably cut back on new lending, which could cause a credit crunch across the United States.

In June, we already saw Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Brookfield Properties getting ready to hand the keys to the Westfield San Francisco Centre, which is a 1.2-million-square-foot shopping center in downtown San Francisco's Union Square, back to its lenders. They stopped making payments on the $588 million loan, according to the San Francisco Business Times. This is what makes the situation even more credible as you have Brookfield, not a small outfit that didn't have the capital to make the deal work, handing back keys. If this becomes a widespread occurrence, banks will be sitting on unwanted assets that they will be liable for the expenses until they offload the assets from their books, and if they are able to it would most likely be for pennies on the dollar as commercial real estate prices would probably be significantly impacted. This is a lose-lose situation for commercial real estate companies and banks if this scenario plays out the way it looks like it may.

Debt isn't the only issue that commercial real estate has endured throughout 2023, but it's a serious concern. OHI is having a strong 2023, and its debt structure is part of the reason. Currently, OHI has $350.7 million in cash on hand and has generated $672.5 million in EBITDA over the trailing twelve months (TTM). OHI has a BBB- rating from S&P Global and a Baaa rating from Moody's as their funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA is 5.13x, Adjusted EBITDA to total interest expense ratio is 4.1x, and their Adjusted EBITDA to fixed coverage ratio is 4.1x. OHI has a $1.45 billion unsecured revolving credit facility they can pull from if needed with no near-term bond maturities and 99.2% of their debt fixed. OHI is in a strong liquidity position as its debt is completely manageable without large obligations coming due in a single year.

OHI's largest fixed rate is the 2026 notes at 5.25%. From 2026 thru 2028, OHI has notes at 5.25%, 4.5%, and 4.75%. Looking at the St. Louis Fed projections, rates are expected to decline to 2.9% in 2026. By the time the two largest tranches of debt are set to mature prior to 2031 (2026 & 2927), rates are projected to approach or hit the 3% level. Depending on how the Fed implements its easing process, we could see this target before 2026. OHI is in a position where they can service their debt obligations and get favorable rates on refinancing when the larger maturities come due. OHI has the cash on hand and EBITDA to facilitate its debt over the next several years and $1.38 billion remaining on their credit facility that it can theoretically utilize for its upcoming maturities and then refinance the revolver in 2026.

An update on my initial investment in OHI

This is one of the few companies I have chosen to use data from my investments to demonstrate how the investment is working out. I am sharing this information to show everyone what is possible through dividend investing. For full disclosure, I own more OHI in other accounts that is not part of the data below. This is the data from my initial purchases that I have kept separate to track.

Despite OHI's rough patch during the pandemic, it was able to maintain its large dividend. While OHI stopped its 17-year streak of growing the dividend, the large amount of income paid has been able to satisfy income investors. For the past 4-years, the annualized dividend has been held at $2.68, yet the dividend still has a 7.4% CAGR and 54.9% of growth over the past 10 years.

In the fall of 2017, I had purchased 100 shares of OHI, and then dollar cost averaged into my position with another 63 shares in early 2018. What I am considering is that my initial investment into OHI cost me $4,875.37, which works out to a $29.91 price per share. Since then, I have collected 24 dividends, which have been reinvested, and I have collected 102 shares from these dividends, bringing my share count to 265 in this account.

This is how reinvesting the dividends has impacted this investment. I have collected $3,258.28 in dividends, which is 66.83% of my initial investment. When factoring in the dividends, my price per share has declined to $18.40 from $29.91. The current investment is worth $8,790.05, which is an ROI of 80.3% over the past 6 years, which is effectively an annualized ROI of 13.38%. My quarterly dividend since Q1 of 2018 has grown by 59.17%. At the beginning of 2018, my projected annual income was $423.80 from OHI as I had 163 shares, and the dividend was $2.60 per share. Over the past 6-years, my projected income generated from OHI has increased by 67.58% to $710.20, as I now have 265 shares paying a dividend of $2.68.

Since the end of 2017, I have seen the price of OHI reach around $45 twice and trade in the low-mid $20s. The most important thing for me was how the business was operating and whether the dividend was safe. Ultimately, I tuned out the noise and assessed the quarterly reports and conference calls based on my investment parameters. OHI has been a strong dividend payer for me, and it's operating in an area that is essential for our population. I am expecting to continue collecting larger dividends each quarter, with another hitting my accounts in about a month. Eventually, I will have collected and reinvested more in dividend income than I put into this investment, and my projected dividend income will be more than double what it was at the beginning of 2018. Based on my quarterly dividend growth rate of 2.14% over the past 22 quarters, I am projecting that my quarterly dividend payment could grow by 52.73% over the next 5 years by reinvesting the dividends, and this investment will be producing around $1,050 in annualized income.

Conclusion

I am still bullish on OHI as I feel shares can appreciate in value. I believe they will avoid a debt crisis, unlike other REITs, and their issues from the pandemic are working themselves out. SNF and LTC facilities are only going to become more in demand, and OHI is in a fortified position within the market. I am excited for Q3 earnings to learn about the progress OHI has made operationally and to see their annualized funds from operations and EBITDA projections. As the operating environment improves, OHI could potentially get back to increasing the dividend in 2024. If OHI delivers a strong Q3 report, I think shares can exceed $35, and if they get back to dividend growth, I think shares can make a run on $40 in 2024. OHI has been one of my favorite REITs, and I believe this is an investment that I will be holding for decades to come and benefiting from the powers of compounding through their 8% yield.