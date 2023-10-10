Don't Let FOMO Ruin Your Retirement

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Are you beating the S&P 500? That's a common question in the investing world. Investors love to compare their portfolios to indexes. I've seen people get upset over not matching the S&P 500 during a single day. They lose their minds if they underperform for a month or a quarter, let alone a year or more. They will assume that they are "doing something wrong" and throw their whole strategy out the window.

The reality is that nobody is going to "beat" the S&P 500 every year. And it isn't a particularly healthy goal to have because you will be hopping from one strategy to the next. The "best" strategy is not the same year-to-year and is only clear in retrospect.

If you invest heavily in dividend stocks, as I do, then odds are you are not beating the S&P 500 year-to-date. Dividend portfolios are not going to track closely with the S&P 500 for the simple reason that they won't hold many "growth" stocks. The reason is that growth stocks, by definition, don't pay a high dividend. So, if you are pursuing the Income Method or other income-based strategy, growth stocks will never fit the portfolio. If you are buying dividend-paying stocks, especially those with higher yields, you are buying "value" stocks.

Value and growth stocks often have a different trading experience. The S&P 500 includes both value and growth, and the Nasdaq is predominantly growth stocks. Neither is a good representative of what income investors are likely experiencing. For my portfolio, I have found that the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) provides the closest trends that I am experiencing among my income picks. This ETF holds only value stocks.

Year-to-date, Growth stocks have been outperforming Value stocks quite significantly. You can see the iShares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) along with growth-heavy Nasdaq have outperformed IWD and the S&P significantly year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

Growth stocks have rallied this year because of slowing inflation and the belief that interest rates would start declining.

So many investors are sitting there looking at their portfolio, which is roughly flat after including dividends, and then looking at "the market", which is having a fairly strong year. They might be asking themselves "what's wrong?" The reason is that the upside has been driven by growth stocks.

The Whole Cycle

Looking at year-to-date doesn't tell the whole story. If we go back to January 2022, before the Fed started hiking interest rates, we can see that growth has been dramatically underperforming during the hiking cycle.

Data by YCharts

IWD never experienced the 20%+ decline that the index funds had. It certainly didn't see the 30%+ sell-off that IWF and the Nasdaq experienced. If you hold an income portfolio full of value stocks, you probably had a similar experience.

The only way to capture the upside seen in the market year-to-date would have been to sell out of dividend stocks and completely change your strategy. This happens from time to time.

Why Growth Has Periods of Outperformance

Over short periods, growth will often outperform value. This is because growth tends to have larger swings. Here is a look at value vs. growth since 2000 (Source).

Portfolio Visualizer

Note that the value ETF (represented by the blue bars) has lower highs and lower lows. This is the nature of Value stocks because, by definition, value stocks have a low price/earnings ratio with valuations primarily based on current earnings. Growth stocks tend to have higher P/E ratios because they are valued based on future expected earnings. That leaves a lot more room for extreme optimism and extreme disappointment.

If we look at historical P/E ratios, we can see that those are similarly more volatile for Growth stocks. Over the past several decades, growth P/E ratios have ranged from under 10x to over 40x. (Source)

Yardeni

In the right conditions, growth stocks could see a massive expansion in their valuation from the current 21x to 30x or even 40x. That is 40-90% upside without any earnings growth at all. Are value stocks going to shoot up to a 20-30x P/E multiple? No. While a few individual value stocks certainly have that much upside potential, as a group, that just isn't plausible.

The Growth Rollercoaster or the Comfortable Income Train

If the stock market were an amusement park, growth stocks would be that new rollercoaster that is the fastest, tallest, scariest, etc. On the other hand, your value stocks are the little train that runs around the park, slowly and steadily getting you to your destination.

Many investors love the thrill of investing in growth stocks and trying to find the "next big thing". You can make a lot of money, or you could lose it - never knowing if when you need to cash out, prices will be at a high or a low.

I've met so many retirees in my life who had what most would consider very large balances in their portfolios but were still afraid they wouldn't have enough money to fund their retirement. The reason was that they were aware that the market could experience a massive sell-off at any time.

Often, they compensate by investing less and keeping more money in cash, enough to cover several years of their expenses. Not a bad idea if you hold a lot of growth stocks, yet the very reason we invest in the stock market is because it offers the best long-term returns on our capital. You aren't getting any return on money not invested.

This is why we developed the Income Method. It solves many of the problems that crop up when you start withdrawing cash from your portfolio and don't have many years to wait for the market to recover. The Income Method is quite straightforward:

Buy investments that provide an immediate and substantial income : By getting immediate income, you ensure that you have cash flow in your account that is substantial enough to meet your cash needs. Through the years, I have found that an average yield of 8-10% is an achievable target in most economic conditions.

: By getting immediate income, you ensure that you have cash flow in your account that is substantial enough to meet your cash needs. Through the years, I have found that an average yield of 8-10% is an achievable target in most economic conditions. Diversify your income sources : I like to recommend at least 42 holdings. Personally, I own well over 100 holdings. The goal is to insulate your income stream from dividend cuts. While it is great to avoid them, it is unrealistic to expect that you will be able to avoid them all. With 42+ income sources, you will find that even large dividend cuts don't have a material impact on your cash flow.

: I like to recommend at least 42 holdings. Personally, I own well over 100 holdings. The goal is to insulate your income stream from dividend cuts. While it is great to avoid them, it is unrealistic to expect that you will be able to avoid them all. With 42+ income sources, you will find that even large dividend cuts don't have a material impact on your cash flow. Plan on reinvesting a portion: Your life doesn't end when you retire. In many ways, it is just beginning. You have a future; plan for it! As part of your retirement plan, you should expect to reinvest at least 25% of your dividend income. This will help your income keep pace with inflation, buffer your income stream against dividend cuts, and expand your portfolio. Use the income your stocks are producing to acquire more stocks - more companies giving you more dividends, funded by your dividends - rather than selling off stocks to produce income. Your portfolio will become a perpetual dividend-growing machine!

Know What You Can Spend

The greatest uncertainty with retirement is knowing what you can spend. It is understandable that retirees fear when market prices fall. The last thing anyone wants is to outlive their retirement portfolio. Yet, in my experience, the most common risk retirees face is not running out of money - it is failing to enjoy the money they have available. They tend to be overly cautious, making sacrifices in their personal lives that are completely unnecessary. Their retirement advisor tells them to withdraw only 4%, so they sit there living a cash-strapped lifestyle when they are paper millionaires.

It's a crime. It makes me angry that so many people sacrificed so much time in their youth and exercised the discipline to build a large portfolio, but then are afraid to enjoy the fruits of their labor when they finally have the time to enjoy it. Life should not be wasted! Time is precious, and we don't know how much of it we will have. The goal of many retirement planners is not to ensure you enjoy the best life you can. The financial business is dominated by those who profit from assets under management or other measurements of the gross value that you don't withdraw.

In my opinion, the greatest strength of the Income Method is that you know exactly how much you can withdraw guilt-free in any given year. Each year, you know exactly how much you received in income, and you can have a really good estimate of how much you will get in the future if you are using a tool like our Portfolio Tracker. If your plan is to reinvest 25%, you can withdraw up to 75%.

When you were employed, you had a budget, and you stuck to it. Your income probably wasn't always up to you. I'm sure we've all gone through periods where we were just happy to have a job and weren't on strong ground to hold out for the wages we thought we were worth. You had your income and then figured out how to work your expenses within that income. Since you are here, you were probably one of those wise enough to also work in a plan for saving a sizable chunk of your wages.

Retirement with the Income Method is no different. The only thing that changes is that the source of your income is now numerous stocks, bonds, and preferred equity, instead of a single employer.

The Life-Changing Moment

When implementing the Income Method, it is a revelation to many just how much cash flow their portfolio is capable of producing. It is often a lot more than they felt they could withdraw safely. That is the life-changing moment that I have witnessed so many members experience when they realize that they can follow the rules and withdraw money without fear and doubt - knowing that their portfolio is retaining 25% or more of the dividends, providing regular cash for them to buy more stocks.

Instead of seeing a portfolio that is shrinking with each withdrawal, they see their income rising each month thanks to reinvestment, helped along by occasional dividend raises.

That confidence of knowing how much you can spend and being able to live your life in retirement without the fear of running out of money is priceless. It is something that you can never truly have with a portfolio full of growth stocks because you never know when you might be forced to sell at very poor prices.

So, do I sit around worrying when the S&P is running up as investors race into growth stocks with FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)? Absolutely not. I know what my income is, I see it growing, and I have the confidence of knowing exactly how much I can spend. I can enjoy my life without the fear and doubt of whether my portfolio can support my budget.

Don't fear missing out on the next big bubble. It will pop like every other bubble before. What you should fear missing out on is enjoying the best life that your retirement portfolio is capable of supporting. It's your money, you earned it, and you shouldn't be afraid to enjoy it.