naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

As everyone is painfully aware, markets have been under immense pressure. A slow but steady drawdown in the markets over the last two months has now led to the average stock being down on the year if you can believe that. Small and midcaps have been especially hit hard. And although the averages are down as well, they have really held up on the back of a few of the largest names in the market. While those names have sold down too, they have outperformed the average stock. We have offered a number of suggestions for investors to generate income and preserve capital, including turning bearish and recommending shorting the market weeks ago. What is interesting is that we have approached the 200-day moving average on the S&P 500, and stocks bounced off those levels. Indeed, we were and still are in some oversold conditions. But just because we are oversold, does not mean we have to rebound. That said, we do seem to have the setup for a bounce higher in Q4. We recently began buying up shares of big dividend-paying telecoms at these levels and they have largely held up during this market. One name that we have had a buy rating on is Verizon (NYSE:VZ) which we are holding and trading around the core position, collecting the dividend, and employing options premium sales during this period of heightened volatility for even more income. This has led to success, but there is still a risk in holding Verizon or similar names. We own them for the income, but there is great potential for future capital appreciation should cash flow ramp up, and if leverage is reduced. Very plainly, the debt is the main risk but we do not see these companies going out of business as some of the alarmists suggest. While we have been buying sub $35, the stock has pushed its way to the $30 mark.

Here is the deal. A very critical earnings season is around the corner and Verizon will report earnings for Q3 on October 24th. In this column, we will discuss what we see ahead for Q3 performance and highlight what we are watching. With the recent price action, this is a critical day that is coming. If cash flow can come in strong, and there is progress on leverage, we think the stock can get back on track.

Verizon revenue and customer outlook

For Verizon's critical Q3, we are anticipating a revenue decline, but we suspect that revenues are troughing this fiscal year. For Q3, we are looking for $33.25-$33.65 billion for the top line. We do think that Q4 will see a seasonally strong period, but there is hefty competition and a lot of promotions among the major telecoms to attract and retain customers. But for the long-term, it really is all about the trend in cash flow, as well as progress on leverage. As you know, the cash flow metric is a critical indicator we watch for especially with high dividend paying companies. We think a strong cash number will lead to increases in share prices, but a poor number could send the stock even lower. Thus, this is a really critical report. With a strong income name like this, a big cash flow number will indicate the massive dividend yield is secure.

When Q3 is reported the revenue will set the tone. Verizon has employed pricing action to help drive revenue, but we are seeing the impact on margins from heavy promotion. In Q2, revenue came in at $32.6 billion and this was a decline of 3.6% from last year and missed estimates by $720 million. We are looking for Verizon to bounce back from this tough Q2. We are looking for retail postpaid net additions of 575,000+ and wireless postpaid phone gross additions to increase single-digits year-over-year. We are looking for churn below 1.0% for retail postpaid customers. For broadband we are looking for net additions of 400,000, to mark the fourth consecutive quarter of more than 400,000 broadband net additions. We are projecting 40,000+ Fios Internet net additions. This should take revenue to the mid-$33 billion range.

EBITDA and earnings outlook

Provided we see customer adds and revenues around our targets, the wild card here will be operating expenses. In Q2, despite a significant revenue miss, we had an EPS beat. We suspect the operating expense side of the equation will help drive another strong earnings performance. Q2 operating expenses declined to $25.4 billion from $26.2 billion in Q2 2022, driving Adjusted EBITDA to rise 0.8% to $12.0 billion, with EPS of $1.21. For Q3, we are looking for similar cost controls. Q3 2022 operating expenses were $26.3 billion. We are targeting operating expenses of $25.5-$25.8 billion, and operating income of $7.9-$8.0 billion. For adjusted EBITDA, we are targeting $12.1-$12.4 billion. On a per share basis, assuming our projections hold within standard variance, we see EPS of $1.18-$1.25 for Q3.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is paramount to covering the dividend payment. In Q2, cash flow from operations hit $9.7 billion, dividends paid were about $2.7 billion in Q2. Free cash flow was $5.7 billion. Overall, for the year, we still anticipate a payout ratio of 70%, but this is due to the seasonally weak Q1, where the ratio was over 100%. For Q3, we think we see very positive dividend coverage. Assuming cash from operating activities of $10.5-$11.0 billion, capex and other expenditures of $4.5-5.0 billion, we are targeting free cash flow of $5.5-$6.5 billion. This will easily cover the dividend payments of $2.8 billion, which would be a 40-50% payout ratio. Keep in mind, the dividend was raised again. We view the dividend as safe, and if cash flow comes in at the higher end of expectations, we think shares get a boost.

Leverage

The company continues to tackle the debt. A year ago at the end of Q3, debt was $133 billion. Coming into Q3, the net debt is still massive at $131.4 billion with a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.6X. For shares to get an additional boost, we need to see more progress on the leverage. We would like to see debt fall, more, but are projecting debt to fall to $130.7-$131.0 billion.

Final thoughts

We view Verizon as an incredible income name with a safe dividend yield now at 8.6%. You can magnify income by trading around a core position and embracing an options selling approach. Yes, shares have fallen in the last few months since we started buying, but you are hard pressed to find any income names that have not taken it on the chin. For the investor, we think this weakness presents opportunity. We see future capital appreciation in the cards as debt is managed and cash flow improves.

What do you think?

Telecom stocks and other income names have been crushed. What income names do you like? Will cash flow increase? Is the competition among wireless companies digging them into a hole? Can the companies increase pricing to offset churn? Do you think the dividend is secure? Let the community know below.