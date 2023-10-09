vchal

My view on the markets from 50 years of experience in them is that trying to outguess how they will react to economic numbers (or any other short term news events) is doomed to mess with your mind and cause you to lose sight of the bigger picture. (That's not just a casual opinion - I'm an author in behavioral finance and have been teaching the subject for more than 10 years.)

Add to that the fact that the media today is no longer an impartial news source but is now a contorted public forum of opinions, political agendas, intentionally misleading headlines, sponsored ads, and distorted truths. The markets themselves, for all their inherent inefficiencies, actually tell you more about investor sentiment than any media source, and they can do it with a much longer historical perspective. You just have to view it through charts. Using simple trend analysis in both short and long-term time frames and on multiple indexes, the trends are generally consistent and plain to see.

Long-term view

Both NYSEARCA:SPY and NASDAQ:QQQ began impressive long-term rallies in October '22 that peaked in late July '23. Both have also now given way. An August sell-off brought both indexed ETFs down to the support of the lower trendlines on that long move. QQQ showed a slight break at that point, while SPY managed to hold support within its channel.

Both ETFs then rallied a bit to lower peaks in late August and retreated again. Essentially, that signaled the end of the '23 uptrend, though confirmation didn't come until a few weeks later. The new down channel on QQQ is now formed and is in process on SPY.

I use a daily price chart for the long-term view and a 15-minute price chart for the short-term view. Here are the long-term views of both indexes:

Stockcharts.com Stockcharts.com

Both ETFs can now be shown to be in long-term downtrends. The new trends, if corrective, do not need to retrace the entire 2023 upward move, but for perspective, the move in SPY from the Oct '22 low to the July '23 high was +33.6% from bottom to top. The current leg down has dropped only 6.2% from the August peak thus far and is bouncing. So, there is still plenty of downside room left, even if that move corrects only a third or a half of the '23 rise.

Both ETFs will likely hit resistance from their upper trend lines in the next few days and weeks (QQQ first and then SPY) and then turn down in their primary trends.

The final lows for the current downtrends could occur in December or January, but until they break back upward, they should be assumed intact and could go longer into 2024.

The short-term view

On the short-term charts, both SPY and QQQ are bouncing within downtrends. Here are both short-term charts.

Stockcharts.com Stockcharts.com

Both ETFs are in short-term uptrends confirmed by their advances on Friday 10/6. While a nice surprise (unless you were short), these moves are unlikely to continue at Friday's pace and both could hit resistance from their larger channel lines in days. They would have to break those lines (around 442 for SPY and 373 for QQQ) to indicate a new uptrend.

Given the overhang of another potential government shutdown and another expected rate increase before year-end, I don't see how the market will be able to break into another uptrend just yet. So I would use the remainder of this oversold bounce to lighten up on long trading positions and potentially even place new short positions.

The good news about the short-term decline is that it is not steep. You can see the angle of descent as being much flatter than that of the previous rise. So far, at least, that gives no imminent danger signal of a steep hard sell-off in the cards.

By the way, the recent pop in VIX up to the mid-17s is higher than it's been all summer. I expect it to remain here or go even higher. That means higher intraday moves but also higher option premiums. Premiums also rise with interest rates, making this a very good time to write options.