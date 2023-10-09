Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Charts That Say To Sell The Current Bounce In SPY And QQQ

Oct. 09, 2023 6:38 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), QQQVIX1 Comment
Richard Lehman profile picture
Richard Lehman
646 Followers

Summary

  • Trying to predict market reactions to economic numbers or political battles is futile and can cause you to lose sight of the bigger picture.
  • The media is no longer impartial, and the markets themselves provide a more accurate reflection of consensus through price charts.
  • Both SPY and QQQ are rallying within long-term downtrends and are likely to hit resistance from their upper trendlines in the coming days and weeks.

Sisyphus metaphore. Silhouette of businessman pushing heavy stone boulder up on hill.

vchal

My view on the markets from 50 years of experience in them is that trying to outguess how they will react to economic numbers (or any other short term news events) is doomed to mess with your mind and cause you

This article was written by

Richard Lehman profile picture
Richard Lehman
646 Followers
Adjunct Finance Professor at Cal Poly, UCLA, and UC Berkeley (19 yrs), author of three investment books, Wall Street veteran, and founder of Informed Assets, PBC. Helping people understand the financial implications of climate change and alternative investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am currently flat and looking to initiate new short positions in SPY or QQQ

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Matt051 profile picture
Matt051
Today, 7:33 AM
Premium
Comments (109)
Thank you for article. Simple, straight forward and with some action plan. I guess you wrote it before attack on Israel?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.