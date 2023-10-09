Mike Coppola

American Express (NYSE:AXP), or AMEX for short, is 18% off 52-week highs and is now looking like a good growth stock at a fair price of 15.2 TTM P/E with great cash flows. AMEX has reached record revenues with its latest quarterly results and the historical growth is highly appealing and goes some way to justifying the valuation. The company's direct link to customer spending makes it an effective hedge to the inflationary price pressure being seen today.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the 5-year graph above, AMEX's share price was hit harder than competitors in 2020 during COVID but recovered due to long-term fundamentals. In this article, we will also take a look at AMEX's valuation relative to competitors Visa and Mastercard considering growth in a PEG ratio analysis.

AMEX is a company in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio dating back to 1998 I have yet to get the chance to own, but the opportunity looks to be setting itself up with the company moving onto my buy list. Berkshire is a major investor owning 20.4% of American Express's outstanding shares as of March 2023 which means AMEX represents an allocation of 7.5% within Berkshire's portfolio.

Latest Quarterly Results

In AMEX's latest Q2 results, the company reported strong revenues of $15.1 billion which was up 12% from the prior year. Total volumes processed through the network increased 8% to reach a record $426.6 billion. With operating expenses remaining lean, this led to record quarterly diluted EPS of $2.89 which was up 12% YoY. AMEX's leverage ratios remain healthy with a CET1 of 10.6% as of the second quarter compared to regulatory minimums of 7%. This CET1 ratio is slightly higher than Q2 2022's 10.3% ratio but has come down in recent years from 14.2% in 2021.

The company has begun to build provisions for credit losses in recent quarters which were $1.2 billion in Q2 up, $0.8 billion (+192%) YoY. Over the YTD period, AMEX has now taken $2.1 billion of provisions which is up 497% when only $0.4 billion was expensed through the income statement. It is important to think of these credit losses in the grand scheme of the business. With customer receivables also on the rise, as can be seen below in the Q2 presentation, this also means the company is earning higher interest income on outstanding balances.

AMEX Past Due & Write-offs (from company fixed income presentation)

On that note, AMEX's net interest income for the quarter of $3.1 billion was higher by $745 million (+31.6%) and for the YTD period, net interest income of $6.1 billion was higher by $1,529 million (+33.5%) which goes some way to offsetting the higher credit loss provisions. The company's more significant fees and commission revenues which are less driven by outstanding balances were also up $914 million (+8.3%) and $2,676 million (+13.0%) to reach $11.9 billion for the quarter and $23.2 billion YTD.

Highly Profitable and Growing Company

AMEX's global brand power and spot in an industry with few big competitors has allowed the company to grow rapidly while maintaining a high level of profitability. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) of 28.9%. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. At the end of the day though, investing is all about what investors are earning on their equity investment at today's share prices.

Historical Profitability & Growth at AMEX (compiled by author from company financials)

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $25.95 in 2018 to $36.04 in the trailing twelve-month period, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 13.8% annually. Note that this growth is lower than the average ROE 28.9% due to the share repurchases taking place at multiples above book value per share, which drives equity on the balance sheet lower proportionately compared to the reduction in outstanding shares. We will talk more about the great share repurchases from AMEX later.

Over the same period, revenue growth has averaged 9.3% annually, but what is more important to think about is the per share growth figures. Because of annual share repurchases, the growth in revenue per share has been higher at 12.9% with unadjusted diluted EPS growing 5.0%, and dividends 11.0% annualized over the period. The dividend looks to have room to grow with a payout ratio of only 23% in the TTM period. Let's get into shareholder returns now and look at cash flows.

Per Share Growth at AMEX (compiled by author from company financials)

Great Cash Flows and Shareholder Returns

AMEX's strong competitive position has allowed the company to earn cash flows from operations above what is needed to sustain the business, let alone grow as it has been. Since 2007, capital expenditures and acquisitions using on average 14% and 3%, respectively. Together this 17% of CFO spent on capital expenditures and acquisitions leaves around 83% of CFO that can be returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Cash Flow Analysis of AMEX (compiled by author from company financials)

With average cash flow from operations of $13.4 billion over the past three years, this 83% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $11.1 billion for around a 10.3% free cash flow yield at the current $110.0 billion market capitalization. While this might not seem like a high yield by itself, adding the growth rates discussed in this article could take this yield above my target 9% rate.

Financial Leverage Looks Conservative

AMEX has bought back on average 2.91% of their outstanding shares each year since 2018 as can be seen in the graph below. From 2018 to the latest quarter, outstanding shares at AMEX have decreased a total of 13.7%. This has helped drive the per share revenue growth of 12.9% compared to overall 9.3% revenue gains mentioned earlier. Along with AMEX's 1.61% dividend, these share repurchases would indicate total shareholder and cash returns around 4.52%. Share buybacks at AMEX have formed a core part of the company's capital allocation policy which should help drive long-term EPS growth above volume growth.

Share Repurchases at AMEX (compiled by author from company financials)

Getting A Sense Of Valuation

AMEX's adjusted TTM P/E of 15.2x might look attractive on its own but the company starts to look even more compelling when compared to peers. When looking at steady growth companies such as AMEX, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how AMEX's market valuation compares to competitors Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), I have placed them all side-by-side.

Peer Valuation Comparison (compiled by author from company financials and market data) Peer Valuation Comparison (compiled by author from company financials and market data)

As can be seen, AMEX's TTM P/E ratio is much lower relative to competitors to begin with before considering growth. But, Visa and Mastercard's growth rates are around double those of AMEX, so the valuations of the peer group start to converge once we consider growth. AMEX's PEG ratios of 2.90x and 1.56x based on revenue and earnings growth respectively are bordering on being within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

Takeaway for Investors

American Express's 18% pullback from 52-week highs has me interested in this long-term Berkshire Hathaway investment. The company is once again looking like a growth stock at a reasonable price of 15.2x TTM P/E. The company has great growth rates, albeit lower than those of competitors Visa and Mastercard, so the AMEX's cheap TTM P/E valuation converges in the PEG analysis. I prefer the lower growth and cheaper investment option of AMEX to peers and will be looking to add this company to my portfolio in the current market conditions.