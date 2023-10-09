Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Barrick Gold: The Significantly Undervalued Harmony Of Copper And Gold

Oct. 09, 2023 7:58 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (ABX:CA), GOLD2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Copper demand is expected to surge due to the transition to net-zero, with a potential 54% growth in supply needed for a net-zero emissions future.
  • Gold prices are influenced by expected Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, and a bullish outlook is predicted due to potential rate cuts.
  • Barrick Gold Corporation offers an attractive investment opportunity with its ambitious growth plans, particularly in copper, including a $2 billion investment in Zambia.
Gold ingot

mathieukor

Introduction

My two favorite metals to invest in, analyze, and monitor are copper and gold.

Copper, which is a semi-precious metal, is one of the world's most important metals for industrial purposes. Using 2019 data (4 years old but still valid for

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.41K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities.

Comments (2)

nessun_dorma profile picture
nessun_dorma
Today, 9:24 AM
Premium
Comments (31)
Added to my watchlist, definitely something to look into this week. I've been looking for an opportunity to add mining and metals to my portfolio for a while now. Thanks for sharing your analysis.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.57K)
This was a timely article as I have recently been updating my analysis of both GOLD and NEM. I have traded each of them in the past couple of years, making a few pennies here and there by being nimble. GOLD sports fabulous financial metrics that makes it attractive, but as with so many mining stocks, negative factors such as execution risk, commodity price fluctuations and geopolitical risks of operations in foreign countries create perceived execution and foreign currency translation risks that perennially serve to dampen the price of GOLD. I agree with you that GOLD looks particularly attractive when it is trading closer to $14. Typically, this would afford an investor the opportunity to sell $14 puts for a decent premium, but I just took a look and the premiums available by selling January $14 puts on GOLD are insufficient to justify selling puts at the present time.
