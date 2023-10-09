Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novavax's COVID-19 Investment Thesis Is Old News

Oct. 09, 2023 4:00 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)2 Comments
Summary

  • NVAX's H2'23 estimates appear to be overly bullish, based on PFE's pessimistic commentary with only 24% of the US population likely to be vaccinated with COVID vaccines in 2023.
  • As a result of the potentially reduced demand, we may see NVAX's FY2023 revenue guidance further lowered in the upcoming FQ3'23 earnings call, triggering further volatility in its stock prices.
  • NVAX will not record a profitable 2023 as well, based on the lowered $1.4B revenue guidance and $1.35B operating expenses, with COGS and interest expenses not even factored in yet.
  • Combined with the uncertain pipeline performance, NVAX is unlikely to outperform for the foreseeable future, resulting in our conclusion that the stock is not suitable for the impatient and risk averse investors.
  • NVAX's eye watering short interest of 52.24% cannot be ignored too, with any future rally potentially digested by the volatile short trading.

Burning one hundred dollar

sbayram

The Novavax's COVID-19 Investment Thesis Is Old News

We previously covered Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) in January 2023, discussing the stock's volatility, attributed to the ongoing dispute with GAVI, waning COVID-19 vaccine demand, and the bear market situation.

While

This article was written by

Comments (2)

AlexC709
Today, 4:51 PM
NVAX is certainly not for risk averse investors, but even if the revenues come in lower than expected, it is still very undervalued at its current price in the low $7s. Its combination flu/covid vaccine or flu standalone vaccine is worth $1B in valuation on its own. Fluzone, which it outperforms in clinical trials, makes $2B annually.
TommyIrish
Today, 4:43 PM
"Therefore, while NVAX's FQ2'23 annualized EPS of $2.32 and the sector median FWD P/E of 18.54x may suggest a fair NVAX stock value of $43, it seems that Mr. Market shares our pessimistic sentiments, based on the stock's current retest at $7s."

Consensus 2023 EPS is MINUS $1.51.

Funny story?

Two years ago, the stock was $150-$200!

AND, with SA authors on-board thinking was going to $1,500, conservatively!

Even funnier?

The "analysts" agreed it would earn $20 in 2023!

Sorry, game over for impaired gamers IMO.
