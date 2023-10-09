Mongkol Onnuan

In the past few months, I have grown more and more concerned about my portfolio allocation, with equities accounting for more than 80% of my financial assets. The reason why I am concerned is multifaceted: With the S&P 500 (SP500) trading at a 20x price-to-earnings, I think the broader stock market may be somewhat overvalued in relation to fixed income securities. Notably, the >5% p.a. income yield on the 10 year Treasuries benchmark is now almost the same as the inverse of the S&P 500's earnings yield. But although I do like to shift some Dollar value to Treasuries, I also do not want to sacrifice the share price appreciation upside for equities. This upside, however, is risky - especially as the VIX is edging upwards. Navigating this dilemma, I like the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) as a unique investment opportunity that offers me a chance to generate income through overwriting options premium while preserving the opportunity of value appreciation through investments in high-quality growth stocks. In this article, I will present a more detailed argument about why I so strongly believe that an investment in JEPQ is a good investment, by commenting on JEPQ's broader investment strategy.

The JEPQ Formula

First, let's take a closer look at JEPQ's investment formula. JEPQ invests primarily in U.S. large-cap blue-chip stocks, more specifically growth and technology equities, and aims to generate recurring income by indirectly selling call options on its holdings. By selling call options, mostly on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) benchmark, JEPQ generates income in the form of premiums, which can be used to supplement the fund's dividend income. That said, the JEPQ ETF return performance is quite closely correlated with the performance of the NASDAQ 100-Index for capital appreciation, as well as the level of the VIX index for monthly premium income, whereby a higher VIX implies a higher return.

The JEPQ concept, which is basically a call overwrite strategy, is a strategy that can be particularly effective in a range-bound market with a slight upward bias, as it allows investors to generate income while still participating in the market's potential upside (up to 20-30% CAGR according to my estimates, but depending on the options' Delta management). Related to this, one of the key advantages of JEPQ is its ability to provide investors with a low-volatility investment option, by taking advantage of elevated market volatility levels. While the broader equities market is generally concerned about spikes in the VIX, the JEPQ ETF thrives on such a spike.

Seeking Alpha

Another advantage of JEPQ is its focus on high-quality growth stocks. The fund's portfolio is comprised significantly of stocks included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, which is home to some of the world's most innovative and dynamic companies. These companies are leaders in their respective industries and are well-positioned to benefit from long-term trends such as the growth of e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. For reference, the JEPQ ETF's largest stock holdings as of Q3 2023 are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) - all stocks that I have previously recommended, or would recommend for an investment, except perhaps Nvidia (NVDA) on valuation concern. So, by investing in high-quality tech stocks, JEPQ provides investors with exposure to some of the most exciting growth opportunities in the market today.

JEPQ Prospectus

In addition to its focus on high-quality growth stocks, JEPQ also offers investors a solid, double-digit yield income stream, which renders the ETF somewhat unique in the equities world. The fund's call-overwrite strategy allows investors to generate income in the form of premiums, which can be used to supplement the fund's dividend income. As of August this year, the JEPQ 12-month rolling dividend yield was recorded at a breathtaking ~13%, crushing the distribution yield of even the strongest dividend companies.

JEPQ Prospectus

With that context, investors should also consider that the JEPQ's strong distribution yield for the trailing twelve months was supported while the ETF also complemented investors' return with a close to 10% price appreciation, supporting the thesis of income yield plus value appreciation.

Seeking Alpha

Notably, the JEPQ's call-overwrite strategy can also be seen as a strategy to mitigate downside risk. By selling call options on its holdings, JEPQ is able to generate income which may offset some of the losses in a market downturn, effectively creating a 5-10% margin of safety (Remember: writing options comes with a negative option's delta). Accordingly, the JEPQ may be particularly beneficial for investors who are looking for a way to reduce their portfolio's overall risk while still participating in the market's potential upside.

Finally, another key advantage of JEPQ is its low expense ratio. The fund's expense ratio is just 0.35%, which is significantly lower than the average expense ratio for actively managed mutual funds. This low expense ratio can help boost the fund's overall returns, as it allows more of the fund's assets to be invested in its underlying holdings. That said, the JEPQ's low expense ratio is especially notable in the context of the experienced team responsible for managing the fund's equity selection and broader performance. The three portfolio managers, all J.P. Morgan professionals, have more than half a century of cumulative industry experience.

JEPQ Prospectus

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF is a compelling investment option for investors who are looking for a way to participate in the market's potential upside, while both managing their downside risk and accumulating a double-digit annual distribution yield. With its focus on high-quality growth stocks, solid income stream, low expense ratio, and strong track record of performance, I believe the JEPQ ETF is a unique investment opportunity that investors should not ignore. For me, the JEPQ ETF is a Strong Buy.