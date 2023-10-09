Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why JEPQ Solves My Stocks Vs. Treasuries Investment Dilemma

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
232 Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF offers investors a chance to generate income through options premium while preserving potential value appreciation.
  • JEPQ focuses on high-quality growth stocks, providing exposure to exciting growth opportunities in the market.
  • The ETF offers a solid, double-digit yield income stream and has a low expense ratio, making it an attractive investment option.

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

In the past few months, I have grown more and more concerned about my portfolio allocation, with equities accounting for more than 80% of my financial assets. The reason why I am concerned is multifaceted: With the S&P 500 (

This article was written by

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
232 Followers
I have worked in investment banking for almost a decade, before I decided to fully turn my attention to the stock market and my private investments. As a contributor to Seeking Alpha, my articles have a focus on accounting and financial analysis. I am an ex-colleague and close friend of Cavenagh Research, who also writes on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

I, Investor profile picture
I, Investor
Today, 8:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (828)
I’ve been pleased with JEPQ. Much more than JEPI.
Thank you for the article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.