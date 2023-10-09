XLE: Escalating Middle East Tensions Strengthen Energy's Bullish Thesis

Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

The energy sector saw a remarkable revival over the past three months, which saw the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) surge toward its September 2023 highs before pulling back.

I have turned bullish on the XLE since it fell to its 2023 lows at the $75 level in March. I followed up with a few key updates through July, urging energy investors to buy before momentum buyers return with conviction. As such, I've not been caught napping by the relative outperformance of the XLE against the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since March, notwithstanding the recent pullback.

I assessed that Investors who took profit at XLE's September 2023 highs were right to ascertain demand risks as underlying crude oil prices hurtled toward the $100 zone. Recent data suggests consumers have pulled back on gasoline consumption, coinciding with the downward volatility in crude oil prices over the past three weeks. Accordingly, "the data indicated that average gasoline demand over the last four weeks had fallen by 5% YoY," worsened by a "larger than expected increase in gasoline inventories."

However, that story lined up the energy sector's thesis as of the end of last Friday's (October 6) trading. By now, energy investors should be keenly aware of the worsening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following the surprise incursion of Israeli border towns by Hamas militants on October 7. It led to a declaration of war by the Israeli government. Furthermore, the significant call-up of hundreds of thousands of reservists ignited worries about a large-scale ground offensive into the Gaza Strip that could escalate the tensions further.

As such, oil prices (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) have already reacted positively to these unforeseen developments, with Brent up 2.7% at writing, as market operators attempt to price in the challenges. However, it should be noted that the futures are markedly below the $97 level it achieved in mid-September, suggesting buying sentiments have remained cautious.

I assessed that market participants are weighing the demand/supply dynamics from the Israeli-Hamas conflict and whether they could intensify. Reports suggest that the bullish sentiments on oil prices could benefit if Iran's alleged role in Hamas' attack planning comes under increased scrutiny. A military response by Israel or a tightening of sanctions by the US could compel Iran to respond aggressively. As such, it could hobble oil trade flows in the "Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit that Iran has previously threatened to close."

Given the relatively tepid response in crude's buying sentiments, I assessed that the oil market's base case remains lukewarm. In other words, the market isn't pricing in a significant escalation in the Middle East that could spiral into a broader regional conflict, leading to an oil crisis.

As such, I believe the dip-buying opportunities from XLE's recent pullback over the past three weeks remain valid, as the surge hasn't materialized. However, it's also critical to assess where the key support and resistance zones are to avoid chasing unsustainable momentum if the XLE does spike subsequently.

XLE price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, XLE firmly held its March 2023 lows at the $75 level through late June before it took off through its September 2023 highs ($94 level).

Therefore, investors must ascertain investor psychology appropriately to make their move and improve their risk/reward. At XLE's March lows, it could have given investors who picked those pessimistic zones (amid the regional banking crisis) a return of more than 25% through its September highs.

Compared to XLE's 5Y total return CAGR of 7.5%, I believe it makes sense if these dip buyers astutely took profit three weeks ago, just as late buyers attempted to rush in.

With the pullback looking to consolidate at the $85 level, I believe the recent geopolitical tensions should help to mitigate near-term downside risks, as potentially weaker demand dynamics could have been priced in.

Takeaway

XLE looks ready to establish a new consolidation zone at the $85 level, reinstating its medium-term bullish bias. However, I must caution that I have yet to ascertain a validated bullish reversal underpinning my thesis at the current levels.

Despite that, I assessed that buyers are expected to support XLE at the current levels as they anticipate firmer buying resilience from oil Bulls. While the base case seems to be a localized conflict between Israel and Hamas, a Bear case of a broader regional conflict could heighten the Bull case for oil prices, leading to near-term outperformance.

Notwithstanding my optimism, I urge investors to avoid chasing XLE's highs at the $95 level, as I assessed it to be a stiff resistance zone that has attracted astute profit-taking since November 2022.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

