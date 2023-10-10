Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MEG Energy: A Lot Of Positives, But They May Already Be Priced In

Oct. 10, 2023 11:00 AM ETMEG Energy Corp. (MEG:CA), MEGEF2 Comments
Summary

  • MEG Energy's stock has traded sideways while competitors have seen significant gains.
  • MEG trades at the highest P/E in its cohort, potentially explaining the lack of progress.
  • MEG plans to increase production, repay debt, and reduce share count, with the possibility of introducing a base dividend.
  • MEG remains a hold at current prices but a dip toward $15 might draw our eye.

Close up of blackjack in casino

Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb

Introduction

In our last article on MEG Energy, (OTCPK:MEGEF), we rated it as a hold near $18.00. That call has aged fairly well as the stock has largely traded sideways since. Competitors, Canadian Natural Resource (

Comments (2)

sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 11:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.61K)
MEG has no exploration risk. It has crushed all the other oil stocks you listed on a YTD or 1 yr basis. I'm a very happy owner.
V
Vejrup
Today, 11:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (333)
Thanks for sharing. You price entry is too low and will not happen before Wti goes to 65 usd
