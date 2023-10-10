Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb

Introduction

In our last article on MEG Energy, (OTCPK:MEGEF), we rated it as a hold near $18.00. That call has aged fairly well as the stock has largely traded sideways since. Competitors, Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ), Suncor Energy (SU), Cenovus (CVE), and Imperial Oil (IMO) have all had significant runs higher over this period, so our curiosity is aroused as to why MEG hasn't done the same.

Price chart for MEG (Seeking Alpha)

It should also be noted that MEG trades at the highest PE in this cohort, a fact which may help to explain the lack of progress.

Price comparisons for heavy oil cohort (Seeking Alpha/Chart by author)

As usual, we turn to the infallible sages of financial analysis...the Analysts for prognostication. The seven good folks who follow MEG rate it as an Overweight, perhaps the equivalent of our Hold. Price targets range from $16 on the low side to $23 on the high end. The median is ~$19, suggesting that they think MEG might be fully priced where it is now. Mostly.

Does hidden value remain untapped in the shares of MEG? Or are we cresting the peak of the parabola, and should steer clear?

The thesis for MEG Energy

MEG produces heavy crude-called "bitumen," from its Christina Lake asset and has been raising production YoY, and controlling costs. The SOR-Steam-Oil-Ratio is a key factor in this endeavor. MEG's production is entirely crude oil, termed Access Western Blend-AWB, that is made pumpable with diluent, and enters the Enbridge's Mainline as "dilbit." From there it heads to Chicago the Flanagan Terminal, leaving there on the Flanagan South or the Seaway pipeline's to the U.S. Gulf coast. This gives MEG's output access to Brent pricing and contributes to relatively high netbacks, shown in their Q-2 report at CAD$42.38 per barrel. MEG also has its eye upon the completion of the TMX pipeline where it plans to allocate 15% of its 2024 production.

MEG Corporate Profile (MEG)

This production falls into the low decline category, but requires a high energy input to generate steam. This puts it into an uncomfortable spotlight from a regulatory aspect, as the steam generators are fueled for the most part by natural gas. Their Cogen plant offsets some of this cost, and they are able to sell excess power into the Alberta grid. Ryan Kubik, CFO, noted the impact of the Cogen plant in the call-

We continue to enjoy strong power revenue from our co-generation facilities, which offset 75% of energy operating costs in the current quarter.

That's a pretty big plus, but is also advantaged by low gas prices at the present. Also as production picks up, the Law of Large Numbers kicks in and reduces the unit impact of the SOR.

MEG has to make a lot of happy-talk about ESG as a result, and noted in the Pathways Alliance discussion in the slide below.

MEG-Pathways Alliance (MEG)

A catalyst for growth

MEG has firm plans in place to raise production from the current ~86K to BOPD to a YE exit rate of 105K BOPD. That is meaningful growth and will increase cash flow.

MEG's plans for this increased cash flow include debt repayment and share count reduction as noted in the slide below. In Q-2 MEG repaid CAD $40 mm in debt and bought back 3.1 mm shares.

MEG Shareholder returns (MEG)

It appears there may be some modifications coming in the way of shareholder returns on top of the share repurchases now underway. The slide deck mentions the introduction of a small base dividend once net debt reaches CAD $600 mm, O/A mid-2024. Derek Evans, CEO, commented in the Q-2 call as it closed out-

We’re excited about what we were able to achieve this quarter and look forward to updating you on our operational performance and return of capital program when we release our Q3 results in November.

News that confirms the notion of a base dividend might also be a catalyst for the stock.

Risks

MEG's cost structure is relatively high. Diluent is a major expense that's dropped in recent quarters. The market sets the price for these so increases in commodity prices may impact their cost structure.

With increased production coming from Venezuela, Canada's market could be threatened. Volumes are small at present, but it's an easy shot from Caracas to the LOOP, and the U.S. government has been receptive to increases.

There has been some heavy selling pressure in the stock recently with 2X normal trading volume to the downside one day last week. I might let that shake out a bit before going long, whatever else may be under consideration.

Q-2, 2023 and guidance

On revenues of CAD$1,266 mm for Q-2, MEG generated CAD of $278 mm on netbacks of CAD$42. This funded capex of CAD$149 mm-80% of which was related to the plant turnaround, and CAD$ 66 mm of share repurchases and CAD$40 mm of debt reduction. MEG expects to hit their debt target in the middle of next year. There are no near term debt maturities with which to contend, so debt can be paid down opportunistically.

MEG Guidance (MEG)

Your takeaway

MEG is trading at 6X EV/EBITDA currently, a little more than we like when considering a new company. The price per flowing barrel is $70K per barrel, which is also a bit on the high side. But the denominator of these equations are due for a boost.

In our fun with numbers segment, we can assume they hit that 105K BOPD target they've dangled in front of us. I think the netback could also move toward the low $50's thanks to oil prices above $80 USD, a 20% increase from Q-2. That would produce EBITDA on the order of CAD $1.6 bn on a NTM basis and drop the multiple toward 3.75X. I doubt the market will give them credit for the entire amount, but a modest bump to 4.5X would necessitate a share price of $24.50, delivering the more optimistic end of the range for the company.

Currently, the risks for MEG are compelling enough for me not to be tempted to take a position in MEG. A slightly lower price, something sub-$16, toward $15 where the stock put in a double bottom in May/June would probably move the needle for me-subject to other opportunities, and I would probably swoop in. For now my hold rating remains in place for MEG.

