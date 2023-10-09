SVXY: Don't Get Wiped Out
Summary
- Markets love volatility, but current conditions suggest a high volatility risk-off event is possible in the near-term.
- The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has performed well by shorting volatility, but it carries the risk of crashing.
- The counterparty risk and potential for significant losses make SVXY a risky investment, especially during periods of market turmoil or heightened volatility.
Markets love volatility. - Christine Lagarde
I continue to stress we remain in a high-risk period for equities given several intermarket relationships I track, and that a high volatility risk-off event is possible in the near-term given current conditions. Volatility, while it can stay low for long periods of time, tends to be mean-reverting in violent ways. That's why SVXY is, in my view, dangerous here.
The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) is designed to provide investors with inverse exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, enabling them to profit from decreases in the expected volatility of the S&P 500. No surprise here - it's done well, as volatility has trended lower for the bulk of the year. As a matter of fact, when you look at SVXY relative to QQQ, we can see shorting volatility through this fund has substantially outperformed.
And yes - this can crash.
Overview of the SVXY ETF
SVXY is designed to provide investors with one-half the inverse (-0.5x) of the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. It achieves this by taking short positions in VIX futures contracts, specifically targeting the front end of the curve. This strategy enables investors to capitalize on market conditions where volatility is expected to diminish. As the VIX maintains tepid composure during periods of market normalcy, SVXY moves to the upside. However, spikes in volatility can be strikingly unpredictable, and can destroy performance in the fund very quickly.
The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) is a measure of the expected volatility of the S&P 500 over the next 30 days. It is calculated based on the price of a constantly changing portfolio of options on the S&P 500. A rising VIX often coincides with a falling S&P 500. Conversely, a falling VIX typically occurs amid a rising S&P 500 environment.
This I consider to be playing with fire at this juncture. I've noted on X multiple times since the first of September that phase 1 of the credit event is the collapse in Treasuries/spike in yields. I find it hard to believe stock volatility is over given this. The system fails to function when the collateral used for leveraging is more volatile than that which is being used to leverage against it. If corporate credit spread widening is about to begin in earnest (phase 2), then the VIX likely would spike in a meaningful way and break SVXY.
Another risk factor is the counterparty risk inherent in many volatility products. SVXY achieves its inverse leverage using over-the-counter derivatives, which implies the credit risk of a counterparty and its ability to make good on its side of trade during periods of severe market instability. While this is a minimal risk, a corporate credit event might make this more of a consideration than normal for anyone trying to trade this.
Conclusion
The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF presents an intriguing, albeit risky, opportunity for investors seeking to profit from periods of falling market volatility. While it has delivered substantial returns during periods of market calm, the inherent risks and potential for significant losses should not be overlooked. Investors considering this ETF should have a thorough understanding of the VIX, VIX futures, and the dynamics of the futures market. They should also be prepared for the potential for significant losses during periods of market turmoil or heightened volatility.
This is a hard pass for me here. I think it may be worth looking at AFTER a major volatility spike, but right now, conditions favor an accident and volatility spike in risk-on assets.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
