Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

War In Israel Spurs Flight To Dollars, Yen And Gold, While Driving Up The Price Of Oil

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.79K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar had seemed set for a setback, and the price action today does not negate it.
  • The Japanese yen, Norwegian krone, and Canadian dollar are a little firmer, while euro and sterling have been trading around 0.4% lower in late European morning turnover.
  • EM currencies are mostly lower. The Chinese yuan's modest gains lead the complex.
  • Asia-Pacific equities traded lower, but Europe's STOXX 600 is slightly higher. US index futures are nursing small losses.
  • Gold posted a potential key reversal before the weekend and gapped higher today in reaction to the weekend developments. Oil prices jumped on concern of supply disruptions.

Oil barrels on stack of golden coins. Growth rise of oil stock prices.

Bet_Noire

Overview

There are three main developments. First, the market is digesting the implication of the US employment data, where the optics were strong (336k increase in nonfarm payrolls compared with 170k median forecast in Bloomberg and Dow Jones surveys) but some details were

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.79K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Philip Mause profile picture
Philip Mause
Today, 8:37 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.65K)
We are now a net energy exporter so an increase in the dollar makes sense. It also means that energy prices in other economies will be going up faster as calculated in the local currencies.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.