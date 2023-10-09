Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Devon Energy: Time To Go Bear Hunting

Oct. 09, 2023 8:57 AM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)3 Comments
Summary

  • Devon Energy's stock has fallen nearly 19% in the past month, creating a price to value dislocation.
  • The price decline is illogical compared to other producers and despite high crude prices.
  • Devon Energy's high level of public versus institutional ownership makes its share price more susceptible to volatility.
  • Devon Energy's stock price is currently undervalued and represents an attractive entry point.

big bear (Ursus arctos)

Tadoma/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has flat out taken a beating over the last 30 days, falling nearly 19% since the beginning of September. This has occurred while other companies in its peer group have been able to tread

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
1.71K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 9:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.74K)
Time to buy more $DVN. QED
Saries profile picture
Saries
Today, 9:10 AM
Premium
Comments (3.44K)
Interesting article and thesis about why Devon has taken a beating. My question is why does it have such a low institutional ownership compared to other companies. Can understand the individual investor attraction to the variable dividend being a factor but the fundamentals should appeal to the institution more than individual shareholders.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 9:06 AM
Premium
Comments (2.32K)
Good article. I’ve been on “hold” here with a very large position and disappointment. At some point before it’s much lower, I guess we’ll get an oversold reaction; maybe we’ll get a similar reaction to the Exxon acquisition if it looks like it will happen, but, otherwise, I’m just not too sure how good a near-term upside I can expect. Holding.
