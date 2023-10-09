Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

I believe The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) stock is a buy, given its strong market positioning and the strategic moves it has made over the years. The company's adaptability to changing market dynamics, combined with its focus on customer-centricity, has allowed it to remain a leader in the home improvement sector. While there are short-term challenges, such as the impact of rising interest rates, Home Depot's history of navigating economic downturns and its commitment to innovation make it a compelling investment. The potential for growth, backed by factors like urbanization and the shift to work-from-home, further strengthens the case for HD. Investors looking for a resilient stock with a proven track record might find Home Depot to be a valuable addition to their portfolio.

Company Overview

Home Depot is a home improvement retailer that caters to homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and contractors with a diverse array of products like building materials, garden items, appliances, and tools. Home Depot's significant revenue is generated from both its physical stores and its online platform. They have a strong presence in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with many stores. When considering competition, Lowe's (LOW) often comes to mind due to its similar market footprint and offerings. Menards, though more concentrated in the Midwest, is another competitor. In my view, while both Lowe's and Menards offer similar products, they each bring unique challenges to Home Depot, especially in areas like pricing, product selection, and customer service.

Home Depot's Growth Potential in a Changing Landscape

In my opinion, Home Depot is poised for continued growth over the next decade, driven by several industry trends and the company's strategic positioning. Firstly, the increasing trend of homeownership, especially among millennials, is likely to fuel demand for home improvement products and services. As more people invest in homes, they'll seek to personalize and upgrade their spaces, directly benefiting retailers like Home Depot. As seen below, over the past ten years, home ownership has been in a slow uptrend increasing 1-2% percentage points over the past decade.

Trading Economics

Secondly, the DIY culture has seen a resurgence, with more individuals taking on home projects themselves, further driving sales of tools and materials. Additionally, the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly living means homeowners are increasingly looking for green solutions for their homes, an area where Home Depot has been expanding its product range. In my view, the company's robust online platform and omnichannel approach will also play a pivotal role. As e-commerce continues to grow, Home Depot's investments in enhancing its digital experience and integrating it with brick-and-mortar operations position it well to capture a larger market share.

Home Depot 2023 Shareholder Annual Meeting

Thirdly, a significant trend is the rise of the work-from-home (WFH) culture. As more companies adopt remote work policies, individuals are investing in creating functional and comfortable home offices. This shift has led to an increased demand for home improvement products, from ergonomic furniture to tech-friendly setups and Home Depot stands to benefit from this surge. A report from the Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI) suggested that nearly 80% of U.S. homeowners had undertaken a home improvement project since the pandemic, highlighting that as WFH workers spend more time in their homes, they have a higher propensity to want to upgrade their homes.

Lastly, with urbanization trends and the continuous development of new residential areas, the need for home improvement supplies will persist. Given these factors, I believe Home Depot is well-equipped to capitalize on these trends and witness sustained growth in the coming decade.

Home Depot's Strategic Mastery of Economies of Scale

In my opinion, Home Depot's adeptness in harnessing economies of scale is a defining element of its competitive advantage. As seen in the graph below, gross margins have consistently remained flat, hovering between 33.5% and 34.5%. This stability exemplifies their commitment to sharing the benefits of scale with their customers. The company's ability to obtain lower prices from suppliers, attributed to its significant purchasing power, is a strategic edge that many competitors find challenging to replicate. This, when paired with an efficient supply chain, allows Home Depot to deliver substantial savings to its customers, underscoring its strong value proposition.

Tikr Terminal

I believe that Home Depot's decision to maintain these consistent gross margins is a deliberate move that has reaped immense rewards in terms of customer loyalty. By ensuring such margins, the company is making a clear statement: it prioritizes customer satisfaction over fleeting profits. This strategy, in my view, is a forward-thinking approach aimed at retaining customers and promoting repeat business in an intensely competitive home improvement landscape.

Incremental Economics

Furthermore, I contend that the virtuous cycle created by Home Depot's economies of scale and unwavering customer loyalty is a self-perpetuating mechanism that amplifies its market position. As more consumers turn to Home Depot for their needs, attracted by the promise of quality at competitive prices, the company's scale expands, further enhancing its negotiation leverage with suppliers. This cycle, in my opinion, is a shrewd business strategy that not only deepens customer loyalty but also reinforces Home Depot's competitive stronghold in the home improvement industry.

Home Depot's Economic Challenges Amid Rising Interest Rates

In my opinion, Home Depot is currently facing a challenging phase marked by several short-term headwinds that are influencing its business trajectory. A primary concern, from my perspective, is the rise in interest rates, which appears to have put a damper on consumer spending. As borrowing becomes more expensive, it's plausible that homeowners might decide to delay or scale back on home improvement projects, which would directly impact HD's revenue. This viewpoint is supported by HD's recent financial figures: revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was reported at $42.9 billion, reflecting a 2.0% decrease from the same period in fiscal 2022. Similarly, comparable sales for the quarter also saw a 2.0% drop, with U.S. sales echoing this trend. Furthermore, I believe that the current sluggishness in the housing market, exacerbated by higher interest rates, could lead to reduced home sales and renovations, further diminishing demand for HD's products. While these rising interest rates might also inflate HD's borrowing expenses, I feel it's crucial to view these challenges as short-lived. Economic conditions are ever-changing, and in my view, such setbacks are likely to be temporary. Given Home Depot's strong foundation, I'm confident that the company possesses the resilience to navigate and eventually surmount these transient headwinds.

Financial Analysis

Over the past 5 years, the company has demonstrated remarkable financial performance. Its revenue has shown consistent and strong growth, increasing from $100,904.00 million in 2018 to $154,876.00 million in the last 12 months of 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5%. The earnings per share (EPS) has been equally impressive, growing steadily from $7.29 in 2018 to $16.01 in the LTM, reflecting a CAGR of approximately 12%.

Author

The management team at Home Depot has consistently demonstrated their prowess as adept capital allocators. Over the past decade, their strategic decisions have yielded an impressive average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 45%, underscoring their ability to effectively deploy capital to generate substantial returns for the company.

Author

As of the most recent quarter, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $2,814.00 million. The company's total debt stands at $37,696.00 million, an amount that can be repaid in less than three years' worth of free cash flow. The company's current ratio, a measure of its ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, is 1.31, which is generally considered healthy.

I expect the upcoming quarterly earnings results to be challenging as a result of the aforementioned short-term headwinds driven by weakening consumer demand as a result of higher interest rates.

Looking beyond the short-term, I fully expect the company to deliver growth given the previously discussed long-term industry headwinds as well as Home Depot's scale of economy's shared competitive advantage.

Valuation

When considering valuation, I always consider what we are paying for the business (the market capitalization) versus what we are getting (the underlying business fundamentals and future earnings). I believe a reliable way of measuring what you get versus what you pay is by conducting a discounted cashflow analysis of the business as seen below.

HD's current TTM Cashflow per Share as of Q2, 2023 is $16.04. Based on the long-term growth driver that has been mentioned throughout this article, I believe that Home Depot's Cashflow per Share should grow conservatively at 8% annually for the next five years. Therefore, once factoring in the growth rate by Q2 2028 HD's Cashflow per Share is expected to be $23.57. If we then apply an exit multiple of 20, which is based on the P/E multiple that HD has commonly traded over the previous 10 years, this then infers a price target in five years of $491.40. Therefore, based on these estimations, if you were to buy HD at today's share price of $291.62, this would result in a CAGR of 11% over the next five years.

Author

Despite the projected 11% annual return for HD, it's crucial to note potential risks. This forecast assumes the exit multiple of 20 remains stable and that no severe recession occurs. Historically, HD's P/E ratio has dipped to 15 over the past decade (HD is currently trading at a P/E of 18), indicating potential further downside if adverse conditions arise.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Home Depot is well-positioned for growth, influenced by factors like rising homeownership, DIY trends, the shift to work-from-home, and urbanization. Their consistent margins driven by scaled economies shared have helped in retaining customers and maintaining a competitive edge. However, there are concerns, such as the impact of rising interest rates on sales. But, given Home Depot's track record, I believe they have the capability to navigate these challenges. A DCF analysis indicates a potential 11% CAGR over five years, but it's worth noting the risks, especially if the P/E ratio contracts or if there's an economic downturn. Overall, while there are hurdles ahead, I feel Home Depot has the strategies in place to manage them effectively.