Something Will Break Soon

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500 managed to break a four-week losing streak last week, while the NASDAQ was up 1.6%, thanks to a large rally Friday.
  • However, breadth in the market was lousy with the small cap Russell 2000 going in the red for 2023 during the week.
  • Higher interest rates are taking an ever higher, cumulative effect across many parts of the economy, including on the American consumer and the commercial real estate sector.
  • This has also caused interest costs to service the national debt to shoot up by over 125% since the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
  • None of this seems sustainable, and the chances of something 'breaking' and sending the U.S. economy into recession are on the increase.
Recession Pain

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

All the world's a stage and most of us are desperately unrehearsed."― Seán O'Casey

It seems every time you believe 2023 can't possibly get more bizarre, some unknown deity says 'hold my beer'. Last week, we

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.41K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

m
mpatt76
Today, 10:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (898)
Is 20% stock allocated conservative enough? Most of it has nice dividend income reinvested that i hate to not get reinvested at good prices.
T
Tonygleason88
Today, 10:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (39)
Agree. Brace Brace … Assume the crash position
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 10:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.27K)
@Tonygleason88

Hopefully, we don't have to go back to huddling under our desks due to nuclear strikes like the 50s....
Areskou profile picture
Areskou
Today, 10:22 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
Thank you Mr Bret. Great analysis.
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 10:31 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.27K)
@Areskou YW. Glad you enjoyed the piece. One day, I hope to be able to write bullish pieces about the market....but that is probably not going to happen until we are ready to emerge from the coming recession. Best
K
Kingsam
Today, 10:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (13)
@Bret Jensen sold all my s&p Friday so I’m out of the danger zone your right in everything you said thankful for this websites inside knowledge
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 10:47 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.27K)
@Kingsam One of the few times in my life, I hope I am completely wrong and there will be a lot of pain if I am correct. Best
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 10:10 AM
Comments (1.34K)
Yea, bears positions.
b
bobblock
Today, 10:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (439)
Great analysis
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 10:18 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.27K)
@bobblock Thanks for the kind words. I wish someone could come with good reasons what the government is doing is sustainable, but I don't see it logically.
R
Russ 62
Today, 10:02 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28)
agree?
