PFXF: REITs And Utilities Hurt More Than Excluding Financials (For Now)

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF offers diversified exposure to preferred securities outside of the financial sector.
  • Preferred securities provide higher dividends, reduced risk, and potential for fixed income.
  • The fund is heavily weighted in REITs, which may explain its underperformance compared to other preferred stock ETFs.
Market graph on residential building background. Real estate index. Rising prices for purchase, sale and rental of flat. Housing. Investment trusts REITs. Construction industry. Japanese candles.

NVS

One pillar to wealth is having residual income. - Nipsey Hussle.

Preferreds aren't a part of the marketplace that are often talked about but can be interesting vehicles in an overall portfolio. Most preferreds tend to be Financials-heavy, but with

The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research.

This article was written by

Michael A. Gayed, CFA profile picture
Michael A. Gayed, CFA
29.1K Followers
Michael A. Gayed is portfolio manager, and author of five award-winning research papers on market anomalies and investing. He has a BS with a double major in Finance & Management from NYU Stern School of Business, and is a CFA Charterholder. Michael runs the investing group The Lead-Lag Report, focused on helping investors outperform in all market conditions. It offers a tactical, data-driven approach to investing, to achieve long-term success even in the face of uncertainty. With increasing market volatility, it's essential to understand risk-on/risk-off signals, seize high-yield opportunities, and leverage award-winning research to maximize returns. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 10:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (11.6K)
Liked PFXF but sold in Aug 2022 when I thought it was too high at $19.50. Bought back only 2 months later on unexpected (by me) drop down to $16.75. Is now a little lower but still ahead including all payouts. Holding for steady income and waiting for utilities to rebound.
S
Sane Man
Today, 10:24 AM
Premium
Comments (1.14K)
Thanks Michael ! I own PXFX, having bought it very recently, and have a tiny loss and am dripping the monthly payout. I suspect there may be some amount of October year end fund selling so may slowly add on a bit lower as it’s not a full position. My losses in PTA-FFC are much much more. My biggest preferred position is RLJ prA which is a busted convertible and cumulative yielding over 8%. The common recently raised its dividend so this one will hopefully pan out!
Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 10:17 AM
Premium
Comments (1.51K)
Thanks for the update. I have at a loss small equal amounts of PFXF, PFFD and VRP for exposure to preferred shares. Over time, VRP has done best and PFXF second. Combined the three ETFs account for about five percent of the investment in my portfolio.
