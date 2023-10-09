pidjoe

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is a U.S. based power producer, which owns and operates 5.5 GW of renewables and 2.5 GW of natural gas generation facilities. The distribution of CFAD among these three energy generation sources is balanced with wind accounting for 39%, gas 36% and solar 25% of the total CFAD on a TTM basis.

The overarching financial target for CWEN is to deliver 5-8% dividend growth with a coverage ratio of 80 - 85%, while maintaining Ba2 credit rating.

Thesis

At the prevailing valuation levels, CWEN looks extremely cheap, and, most importantly, it is misunderstood by the market.

In the past couple of months CWEN's stock price has plunged in a coordinated manner with the rest of the energy (power producer) sector. The key driver of this drop has been the strengthening of the "higher for longer" scenario, which in the context of CapEx-intensive business (requiring a lot of debt) such as energy production can bring negative long-term consequences on the underlying cash flow generation.

We can capture this essence by looking at the NextEra Energy (NEE) stock performance. NEE is a rather popular energy name, which has lately been downgraded by the Street due to a more negative interest rate outlook: NextEra Energy faces 'acute' rate pressures, BofA says in cutting PT to Street low

As you can see, there is a significant correlation between NEE and CWEN. Consequently, CWEN's dividend yield has bounced back to its all-time highs.

Now, let me explain why I fully believe that the recent price decline that has been strongly correlated to most of CWEN's peers is not justified and, as a result, offers long-term investors an opportunity to buy the Stock at a bargain relative to the fundamental value.

There are three avenues through which the convergence back to the fair value should take place.

#1 Debt structure isolated from the higher interest rates

"Higher for longer" scenario is directly relevant for the companies, which carry a huge debt load in their books. However, it is not that black and white. For example, two companies with equal leverage metrics might have totally different risk exposure towards the changes in the interest rates.

There are two primary drivers of this: (1) fixed vs floating rate debt, (2) front-end vs back-end loaded debt maturities. The combination of fixed rate debt and back-end loaded maturities is the key to protect CFAD from unfavourable interest rates. Consequently, companies, which have this should not be punished by the market due to an extension of high interest rate period.

CWEN is one of them.

As of Q2, 2023, CWEN had a net debt to EBITDA at 6.1x, which is in line with how power producers calibrate their capital structures. So, optically, the debt load is not too high, but not too low either. Yet, looking at this number I totally understand why the market has sent CWEN lower.

Now, as I indicated above, it not that important what level of debt the company has in its books, as it is with the type of interest rates (fixed vs floating) and the corresponding maturities.

In CWEN's case we have to distinguish between two debt types: corporate level and project level debt.

Corporate level debt constitutes around 28% of CWEN's total debt portfolio. The weighted average interest rate of the corporate level financing is 4.1% with the weighted average remaining term to maturity of 8 years. All of the outstanding debt is based on fixed rate financing. Practically, there will not be any maturities until 2028. An additional positive aspect in this context is that the first corporate level debt, which matures in 2028 has been signed at a relatively high interest rate (4.75%) compares to the remaining loans, which mature later in 2031 and 2032. This decreases the potential delta in cost of financing stemming from the nearest refinancing (at 2028).

constitutes around 28% of CWEN's total debt portfolio. The weighted average interest rate of the corporate level financing is 4.1% with the weighted average remaining term to maturity of 8 years. All of the outstanding debt is based on fixed rate financing. Practically, there will not be any maturities until 2028. An additional positive aspect in this context is that the first corporate level debt, which matures in 2028 has been signed at a relatively high interest rate (4.75%) compares to the remaining loans, which mature later in 2031 and 2032. This decreases the potential delta in cost of financing stemming from the nearest refinancing (at 2028). Project level debt consumes the remaining share of CWEN's total borrowings. Here the weighted average remaining term to maturity for project level borrowings is ca. 10 years. The corresponding weighted average interest rate is 6.2%. From the project level loans, 71% are based on fixed interest rates. Unfortunately, we cannot track which exact loans from the remaining ones that are based on SOFR are hedged, but we can for sure take into account that the Company devises some sort of hedging strategy.

According to 10-Q, H2, 2023:

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had interest rate derivative instruments on non-recourse debt extending through 2040, a portion of which were designated as cash flow hedges. Under the interest rate swap agreements, the Company pays a fixed rate and the counterparties to the agreements pay a variable interest rate

So, CWEN has a rather limited exposure to variable debt with most of the higher interest rate effects already being recognized at the books, especially considering the chart below.

In other words, the consensus estimate on the interest rates indicates a gradual normalization. Certainly, not surging levels that could cause an additional constraint for CWEN's cash flows via the variable debt component.

Plus, the fact that the duration of CWEN's debt is ~ 8 - 10 years, the cash flows seem more than protected from currently (and projected) unfavorable interest rate levels.

Finally, we have to appreciate the fact that most of debt is stipulated at a OpCo level having a non-recourse nature. There is a one notable drawback from this that has, however, been already accounted in the historical cash flows.

It is the presence of structural subordination, which essentially means that the lenders cannot access HoldCo's (or CWEN) assets in case the project-specific entity fails. This makes it very challenging to obtain an investment grade credit rating - as it is also in this case, where the rating is just below IG-level. This, in turn, limits CWEN's chances to obtain financing at very optimal levels.

Yet, the benefits are also there and considerable. Assuming debt at a OpCo or project company level allows the following:

Match liabilities (debt payments) with assets (projected cash flows) - i.e., having very long maturity profile in our case.

Obtain non-recourse loans, which provides CWEN with the luxury to hand back the asset (OpCo) in case a specific power plant fails.

Introduce a gradual debt amortization, which means that by the end of PPAs (see later) the asset or OpCo is significantly de-leveraged. So there are two tailwinds for CWEN when thinking about the interest rate risk: one related to the maturity terms, which kick in far in the future when the chances are high that we will bounce back to normalized SOFR levels, and other that during the refinancing event, the absolute level of debt will be significantly lower rendering smaller damage to the underlying CAFD in case the interest rates are truly high.

All in all, I think it would be fair to say that CWEN does not deserve a full punishment by the market as the underlying structure of balance sheet and debt profiles are inherently defensive and embody a notable protection from the increase in the interest rates.

#2 PPAs rendering the cash generation predictable

Lately, the stock market has become more volatile and uncertain due to the looming recessionary environment. At the same time, there is an extra layer of risk added to the economy that is associated with the "higher for longer" scenario, which, in turn, should gradually weaken both consumer and corporate financial profiles.

For the energy producers this implies some headwinds on the pricing as during the recessionary environments, the demand for energy tends to drop.

Nevertheless, CWEN is also protected from the volatility in the energy (power price) markets.

Investor Relations Clearway Energy

99% of the projects are based on power purchase agreements (or PPAs) with investment grade or system-critical enterprises. These PPAs mitigate price risk for energy producers as the price of each generated MW is pre-agreed within the contract framework. There are numerous PPAs (e.g., fixed price, pricing bound, inflation linked etc.), but we do not have these details since the agreements are confidential.

However, one thing is for sure, it reduces the price risk for CWEN, which is essential for the servicing of project level debt. Typically and as we can see by looking at the table above, the PPA contract durations match the maturity terms of the assumed loans at a project company (OpCo) level.

With this in mind, we could think of CWEN as a hybrid company that resembles some characteristics of bonds and some of equities. Namely, CWEN is in a situation where the cash flows are structures in a manner, which boils down to a locked-in spread between the cash generations and cash outflows. The debt amortization is perfectly matched with PPAs.

As a result, CWEN offers relatively predictable cash flows over some finite duration (e.g., PPA horizon) - similar to bonds.

The equity component is explained by some remaining volatility and growth prospects such as:

Volumetric risk (i.e., in periods of weak winds and no sun, CWEN is subject to lower MW output, where the PPAs do not help as they address only the price risk). From this CWEN is exposed to both upside and downside risk.

Longer useful life of assets than the assumed debt or PPAs. As the debt is repaid by PPA cash flows, the project level assets become debt free. The average term for PPAs is around 8 - 15 years and the average term for debt is around 8 - 10 years, which translate to two takeaways. (1) there will be a moment, when all of the generated cash from the assets will directly feed into the CAFD or cash flows to shareholders, while the current PPAs are still in the force; and (2) there will be a moment, when the assets will generate incremental cash via new PPAs without major debt loads.

there will be a moment, when all of the generated cash from the assets will directly feed into the CAFD or cash flows to shareholders, while the current PPAs are still in the force; and there will be a moment, when the assets will generate incremental cash via new PPAs without major debt loads. Portfolio growth (see point #3 below).

So, CWEN is in a position, where its existing cash flows are protected from both interest rate and demand risk. As the time goes by, CWEN is subject to a gradual deleveraging through project level debt amortization and increased cash generation from CAFD consuming larger and larger portion of the total cash flows (on a "like for like" basis). This pattern is an additional argument for why CWEN should not be punished by the market due to the more restrictive interest rates (and the recessionary risk).

#3 Sizeable and flexible pipeline

To build upon the CWEN's equity component, we have to consider the MW pipeline.

As of Q2, 2023, CWEN had about 7 GW in its pipeline by 2026. This implies more than a doubling of the existing capacities.

Investor Relations Clearway Energy

Given the magnitude of the project growth, I think it would be fair to say that CWEN could be considered a growth company. Obviously, by looking at the current multiples we are seeing signs of clear "value company" with very limited growth (see valuation section later).

Here, we should, though, give the market some credit because I highly doubt that CWEN will manage to double its CFAD by 2026. The caveats here are the following:

Around 75% of the pipeline is in early stage meaning that no PPAs and businesses cases are developed. There is a high chance that if the interest rates remain elevated, CWEN will skip the final investment decisions for the assets or projects, where the expected IRR is below WACC.

Not all of the near-term projects were funded as of Q2, 2023.

Put differently, we have to take CWEN's growth prospects with a bit of salt.

With that being said, there is still a significant amount of cash generating project that will come online and contribute to CWEN's CFAD.

Ending Q2, 2023, CWEN had ~ $910 million in cash or 22% of its market cap. These proceeds are already committed to 4 projects with a total CapEx at $750 million. Based on management's expectations, the incremental boost for the CFAD will be $0.12 per share or ~8% organic growth on a TTM basis (already by H1, 2024 with the lion's share impacting Q4, 2023).

Then, looking at the additional MW expansion plans, the picture looks somewhat promising.

Investor Relations Clearway Energy

CWEN has managed to secure long-term PPAs (or is already in late negotiations) for ~ 3 GW of fresh solar and / or wind capacities.

In a nutshell, this sends a solid message for CWEN's investors that the overall growth prospects of the Company's cash flows are robust.

Again, I would not count on an extreme boost to CWEN's cash flows (i.e., different rate of change in earnings than what would come via incremental capacities) because of the higher financing costs. So, the profitability ratios might drop, but what matters the most for investors - increased CFAD per share basis - should take place anyways.

Nevertheless, although we have no data about the PPA prices or other terms at which CWEN has stipulated these agreements, we can assume that there has been some inflation also in the U.S. PPA market, which certainly helps offset the higher financing costs.

Favourable valuations

From the valuation perspective, CWEN looks attractive.

On a historical 3-year basis, the P/CF is at its bottom.

Ycharts

The Seeking Alpha quant factor grades also indicate an attractive moment for long-term investors.

Seeking Alpha

The momentum is at a subpar level because of the market mispricing and blending CWEN together with the rest of its peers without realizing how protected CWEN's cash flows are.

The negative status on EPS revisions component is actually an opportunity. Here, CWEN was forced to register somewhat disappointing results in H1, 2023 due to very unfavourable wind and solar seasons, which given that the volumetric risk is left largely open, resulted in decreased "like-for-like" EPS. Looking back at 3-year historical performance, the past two quarters could really be considered as outliers from the underlying production perspective.

All in all, I firmly believe that given all of the aforementioned data and argumentation, the market has seriously mispriced CWEN, especially in the past couple of months, where the declines were primarily driven by the increased fears of "higher for longer" scenario.

So, taking into account the:

Dominance of fixed rate debt with an average interest rate stipulated at such a level so that PPAs could cover debt amortization and generate solid spread for the shareholders.

Weighted average remaining term of debt maturities significantly beyond the year, when a normalization of interest rates is projected, but before the PPAs end.

Embedded growth potential, where an immediate organic growth of ~8% is already funded.

Long-term growth stemming from already identified projects with stipulated PPAs.

Mitigated price risk for 99% of the portfolio via long-term PPAs.

... I think that CWEN should deserve a multiple that is at least in line with the 3-year historical average - i.e., P/CF of circa 7.5x. This implies a 75% growth from here via just multiple convergence.

On top of this, we should add ~7.6% dividend, which has reached one of its all-time high and rewards long-term investors for waiting, while the thesis plays out.

In my humble opinion, this is a perfect bargain at a relatively low risk.

Some risks to the thesis

Granted, there are some risks to the thesis as well. Yet, for all of these risks, CWEN has some inherent mitigants.

Unfavourable weather patterns causing the MW output levels to plummet. This risk is mitigated via asset diversification across several U.S. states, different power plants (wind, solar, and now sizeable batteries for solar plants), and an increased base of assets via portfolio growth. "Higher for longer" interest rate scenario. This risk is mitigated via fixed rate debt, extended maturity profiles and the underlying flexibility in final investment decision making, which allows to avoid locking in value-destructive spreads on an OpCo level. Ignorance of the market. Honestly, I have no idea at what exact date or month or even year, CWEN will convergence back to a more acceptable and justified valuation territory. If the market has mispriced the Stock now and misunderstood the underlying strengths of the Company, the chances are high that it will remain blinded for an unpredictable period of time. This risk, however, is mitigated by a very acceptable dividend that is subject to growth at 5-8% range according to the CWEN's target. In my view this is a solid compensation for waiting.

The bottom line

In my humble opinion, the market has failed to recognize and appreciate the underlying strengths of CWEN's fundamentals, which help the Company to avoid the potential damages stemming from the "higher for longer" interest rate scenario. Instead, it has treated CWEN just as any other power producer.

As a result, long-term investors can now exploit this situation by going long and expecting two things: