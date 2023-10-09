Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity: A Business At The Inflection Point

Oct. 09, 2023 10:09 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)1 Comment
Summary

  • Unity faced backlash from game developers after announcing a radical pricing structure, resulting in a stock price crash.
  • The company attempted a quick fix by introducing a restructured pricing model to avoid a mass exodus of developers.
  • Wall Street's confidence in Unity's ability to increase prices has been diminished in my view, but the company's underlying potential remains strong.

Introduction

Software pricing, something that is normally a mundane topic, has quickly become a flash point in the game development community. Over the course of the past month, we saw Unity (NYSE:U) announce a radically different

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
1.38K Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

c
cultivatingparadise
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (32)
I bought the hype and am so underwater that I can only hope my imaginary grandchildren might profit from U applications in film, automotive, and AI design as promised.
