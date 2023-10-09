Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Physicians Realty Trust: Juicy Income Now On Sale

Quad 7 Capital
Summary

  • Physicians Realty Trust offers a high-yield dividend of 8% and is currently attractively priced.
  • Strong tenant base and a portfolio of high-quality assets, providing long-term security for rental revenues.
  • Despite some risks, such as the potential impact of telehealth, Physicians Realty Trust is a viable long-term investment opportunity with stable earnings growth projected.
  • Valuation suggests a compelling entry point in this REIT.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that pays a juicy quarterly dividend for income-thirsty investors. The stock has been crushed, along with countless other names. We have been actively starting to search for income names

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
Quad 7 Capital is a team of 12 with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 7 years. Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, and the sciences. They share both long and short trades and invest personally in the stocks they discuss within their investing group. They lead the investing group Bad Beat Investing include: daily market commentary and market briefing, 1-2 trade ideas per week, 5 chat rooms for a range of sectors, volatility screeners, unusual options activity alerts, and economic calendars.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Humble Eagles
Today, 11:07 AM
Appreciate the article. I've been buying DOC down here. It is boring, but defensive. The debt maturity schedule is set up well, and the 8% is a decent return even if it sits at this level for a while. It's going to end up being a great investment if it returns to the mid or upper teens in the next five years.
bengraved
Today, 10:37 AM
Good article, what was not mentioned, is buying DOC at today's price, should yield some very nice capital gains when interest rates go down, which was selling in the nineteen dollar range before interest rates started to be raised.. Long DOC
