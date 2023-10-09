Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGNC Investment: Not Even Touching The 10% Preferred Shares

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp. has a dividend yield of 16% on its common shares and a floating preferred share issuance with a 10.6% yield.
  • AGNC's net interest income has been negative due to higher interest rates, and its cash flow statement shows cash burn.
  • The company's reliance on derivatives and hedges is not a sustainable long-term strategy, and the value of its agency portfolio has dropped.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a real estate investment trust that invests primarily in agency backed mortgage securities. This mREIT has a dividend yield of 16% on its common shares and one of its preferred share issuances (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 11:13 AM
Are there any blind points that you do not mention such as the price has already been discounted to its book value , the worst scenario is imminent to be over for this cyclical industry?
Today, 10:59 AM
You are right about AGNC's situation, but I still think the preferreds will come out fine, as they would have to cut out the entire common dividend before they could cut the preferreds and the amount of the preferreds is much less than the common.
