EV Company News For The Month Of September 2023

Summary

  • Global electric car sales in Aug. 2023 up 45% YoY to 18% share. China sales up 36% to 39% share. Europe up 68% to 30% share. USA up 71% to 9.5% share.
  • EV market news - EVs to surpass ⅔ of global car sales by 2030, putting at risk nearly half of oil demand. EV sales in US hit the accelerator pedal.
  • EV company news - BYD, the world’s 4th best-selling car brand in August. Tesla's 5 millionth vehicle rolls off line at Shanghai plant. VW to temporarily cut production of EVs.
  • The UAW union is preparing to announce a possible expansion of its strike against General Motors, Stellantis, and maybe Ford. Ford pauses work on $3.5B battery plant in Michigan. Indonesia asks China's Geely to help build homegrown EV by 2026.
Electric Car And Electric Vehicle Charging Station

sefa ozel

Welcome to the September 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

September saw the continuation of a 2023 trend with the China EV sales 'growth rate' slowing and USA growth rate increasing. Of course, in raw numbers Chinese EV sales

