SPDN: Growing Corporate Leverage With Rate Hikes Is A Concern

The Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bear 1X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDN) takes a bearish bet against the market. The ETF is provided by Direxion, which does daily resetting leveraged ETFs. In the case of SPDN, there isn't a factor on the leverage, but it is a short position and it is different from short selling of an ETF. This is important, because the risks are different than short selling. SPDN is mostly made for short-term speculation. While we think there are concerning long-term factors, the only thing in the short term is continued disappointments in the data demonstrating how the fight against inflation is going. Overall, SPDN is interesting, but it's going to be more interesting later when the concerns around corporate leverage in interaction with rates comes to the fore.

Note on Direxion ETFs

SPDN is not leveraged with a factor. It is only using 1x leverage. This reduces the intensity of the risks, but the risks associated with the daily factor to arrive at the fund's returns against the benchmark poses a different set of problems.

On the positive side, it is virtually impossible to be affected by market movements in such a way that your liability would be unlimited. This is an advantage over a normal short.

Moreover, the expense ratios on Direxion ETFs are low and give you access to operations like shorting, leveraged shorting and leveraged longs for reasonable prices compared to the borrowing costs you'd have to pay with a broker.

The negative side comes from the following, essential detail about how the ETF works:

This ETF seeks a return that is -100% of the return of its benchmark index for a single day. The fund should not be expected to provide 100% of the inverse of the benchmark’s cumulative Acquired Fund Fees and return for periods greater than a day. SPDN Fund Information from Direxion.com

This means that value erosion could happen, just like with leveraged daily resetting Direxion ETFs. The benchmark could return to the point where it was at when you made the SPDN allocation, but SPDN may be at quite a different level.

If the benchmark grows 50% in a day, and then declined 33% the next day, the benchmark would be back to square one. SPDN would return -50% on the first day, and then +33% the next day. You'd be down 36% by close of the second day, while the benchmark would be up 0% by the close of the second day. These numbers are exaggerated, but illustrates the value erosion with smaller numbers over longer periods.

If the above didn't make sense, consider the following links for further reference as you do your due diligence.

Comments

SPDN is very much for short term speculation. That means what matters to it really is upcoming inflation data, with jobs data already passed and being strong. Strong news is bad news as it necessitates further rate hikes and will send equities down.

We think that in general, rates will stay higher for longer due to a combination of the natural stubbornness of inflation in a tight labour market environment. We also think deglobalisation and other alarming geopolitical trends worsen the issue from the supply side.

Finally, there is an alarming level of risk taking in corporate America due to the resilience of the US consumer. The full net income effects of higher rates will kick in in 2024 and 2025 when the majority of the maturities are reached for corporate debt, causing refinancing at much higher levels. With the addition of leverage in a lot of cases, there is fragility in the US economy and the risk of a deleveraging event is in the cards, and the risk is not very remote while being exceptionally costly. This is a longer-term factor that supports shorts against equity indices.

Bottom Line

The issue is that SPDN is really not suited for long-term investing, so deglobalisation, corporate debt and these other factors aren't material to the forecasted performance of SPDN, since its performance can differ wildly from the direction of the trends due to the daily resetting quirk of SPDN.

What really matters is the CPI data coming. High oil prices means it is unlikely to be pretty. Strong labour market data is also a leading indicator for the numbers staying higher. There is real risk that expectations for inflation will creep up and create persistence if the Fed doesn't act, so the Fed probably will. We think further rate hikes are more likely than not. For that speculation, SPDN could be interesting.