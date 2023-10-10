Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

D.R. Horton: Likely To Outperform, Despite The Cyclical Housing Market

Oct. 10, 2023 2:00 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.27K Followers

Summary

  • DHI's performance over the past few quarters exceeded expectations, with growing home sales and backlog, despite the elevated borrowing costs and uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
  • The gap of median sales price between existing and new houses has narrowed to 5.4% by August 2023, compared to 11% in August 2022 and 14.7% in August 2019.
  • These have naturally resulted in increased demand for new homes, as demonstrated by DHI's growing net sales orders of $8.7B (+1.1% QoQ/ +26% YoY).
  • However, the US housing market may remain impacted over the next few years of elevated interest rate environment, potentially delaying the stock's eventual recovery.
  • Combined with DHI's retest of the $100s support levels, the stock is only suitable for investors whom are patient and have higher risk appetites.

Wooden houses with yellow arrows up. housing boom, property market growing, high demand for real estate, house prices rising concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

The Cyclical Investment Thesis Remains Robust For The New Homebuilder, D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is a stock that requires no introduction, as the largest homebuilder by volume in the US since 2002.

With a well-diversified home portfolio ranging

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.27K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.