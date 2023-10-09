Chanachok/iStock via Getty Images

In January of this year, I called Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) a shockingly good performer in a premium article. Since its public offering in 2019, shares had risen from levels around the $30 mark to highs over $300 in the summer of 2022, selling off to $180 in January.

After buying the dip in January, shares have seen a huge rally during spring, but shares are back to square one. With a solid 2023 so far, current levels look interesting enough to get involved.

A Recap

Shockwave aims to transform the treatment of calcified cardiovascular disease, with the business aiming to create a new standard of care through intravascular lithotripsy (also known as IVL). With aging demographics dealing with progressive growth of plague in arteries, this is a rapidly growing market. At the same time, current treatment forms such as pressure balloons and atherectomy having serious complications.

The idea is that Shockwave's use of lithotripsy, being an established form of treatment of kidney stones, can crack calcium which appears in arteries without hurting the soft issue. This allows for the expansion of the vessel, with more subsegments being in reach in which this therapy might be applied.

Around the time of the public offering, the company targeted a +$8 billion addressable market, as it has quickly grown market share in this market. Just a $12 million business in 2018, revenues grew to $43 million in 2019, to $68 million in a tough 2020, with 2021 sales exploding upwards to $237 million. After posting 250% sales growth in 2021, the company managed to essentially break-even, resulting in massive operating leverage after a $65 million loss was posted in the year before.

Given the higher sales run rate, a $415 million sales guidance for 2022 looked conservative, as turned out to be the case. While the 2022 results were not yet reported in January, the company had increased the full year sales guidance to $485 million after releasing the third quarter results, all while the business was solidly profitable already. Moreover, the company announced a $100 million deal for Neovasc, and outlined a $670 million sales guidance for 2023.

Based on that outlook, and with shares valued at $6.6 billion in January, a 10 times forward sales multiple looked steep, but the pace of growth and solid profitability looked quite promising, as I bought the dip in the $180s.

Boom - Bust

Since the start of the year, shares of Shockwave have seen a small boom-bust cycle. After trading around the $200 mark at the start of the year, shares rallied to the $300 mark in May, but by now shares are back to the $200 mark again.

In February the company posted its 2022 results, with revenues eventually coming in just shy of $490 million, as GAAP operating profits of $124 million were reported, while the company reconfirmed the midpoint of the full year sales guidance.

The deal for Neovasc closed in April as operating momentum continued. In May, Shockwave reported a 72% increase in first quarter sales to $161 million as operating profits rose to nearly $40 million, while the company hiked the midpoint of the full year sales guidance by forty million to $710 million. Moreover, there were occasional M&A rumors which sent shares higher, and with shares up 50% in just three months, I took profits on the position, although that was in the $280s.

These strong first quarter results meant that shares rose to the $300 mark, but by the summer enthusiasm faded a bit as second quarter sales rose by "just" 49% to $180 million, all while GAAP operating profits fell to $32 million. Nonetheless, the company hiked the full year sales guidance to $725-$730 million.

With operating profits trending around $150 million per annum, earnings might come in around $3-$4 per share based on a share count of 37 million shares which still reveals a huge earnings multiple. Net cash was reported over $200 million again, despite the closing of the Neovasc deal.

With a current operating asset valuation of around $7 billion, valuation multiple comes in around 10 times again based on the higher revised sales guidance for the year.

And Now?

With shares down to the $200 mark again, we are back to the same situation as we were in January, as 2023 has been decent from a sales outlook so far. While the second quarter earnings fell a bit, profitability remains impressive as the company is investing heavily in its future, but given the growth, profitability and net cash position, near-term profitability is not a concern.

In fact, the company issued $650 million in convertible debt which carries just a 1% coupon here, bolstering the cash holdings in a huge way.

Given all these observations and part (reportedly) takeover interest, as well as the nice profits on a former trade, I am happy to buy into Shockwave here again. A 10 times sales multiple and 50% very profitable growth rates create a compelling case, with a runway for growth, even if all valuations are impacted by the gravity induced by higher interest rates.