Bristol-Myers' Mirati Takeover: Pharma Is Either Buying Crown Jewels Or A Dud

Oct. 09, 2023 12:00 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), MRTX1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced its acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics and its lead drug candidate KRAZATI for a potential value of $5.8 million.
  • BMY paid a 52% premium to Mirati's share price with other Pharmas - e.g. Sanofi - rumored to be interested.
  • The acquisition allows BMY to bolster its oncology portfolio and potentially expand the label of KRAZATI into first-line lung cancer and colorectal cancer.
  • As one of only two approved KRAS targeting drugs, KRAZATI has enormous potential, but recent disappointments in the clinic also imply it might be a dud.
  • The buyout covers other assets including another KRAS inhibitor. BMY will hope it can use its substantial R&D resources to revive a pipeline that once commanded a >$15bn valuation.

Business people handshaking over blueprints on desk

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the weekend Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced that it would acquire Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and its KRAS targeting lead drug candidate KRAZATI in a deal whose value could reach $5.8m.

BMY paid

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 12:25 PM
Comments (11.15K)
Terrific writeup, thanks. Doesn't mean we come away with a clear decision, but at least we see all the pieces!
