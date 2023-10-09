Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Trade Desk: Keep A Close Eye On This One As Its Future Is Bright

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • The Trade Desk's unique business model and focus on transparency have allowed it to stand out in the digital advertising industry.
  • The company's emphasis on connected TV (CTV) and retail media aligns with the evolving digital advertising landscape, driving impressive growth prospects.
  • TTD's programmatic advertising model empowers advertisers to target specific audiences and demographics with transparency and advanced targeting capabilities. This has resulted in a rapidly growing customer base.
  • Trade Desk reported solid Q2 results, outperforming industry giants like Google and Meta.
  • While the future appears bright for TTD, prospective investors may want to wait for more attractive entry points.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Investment thesis

I lower my rating on The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following some recent developments, including two quarterly reports and a 33% share price appreciation since I last covered the

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.39K Followers
Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bonanzzzer
Today, 12:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (199)
In Q1 TTD repurchased 5.1 million shares at average price of $57 to offset SBC expenses. When do you see this wise investment flowing through to the bottom line?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.