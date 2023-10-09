Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JPMorgan Chase: Stretching Out Its Lead In A Tough Bank Stock Environment

Oct. 09, 2023 12:13 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)BAC, C, WFC
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan Chase has handily outperformed its peers in the banking sector, with 10% to 30% outperformance on a year-to-date basis on the back of much stronger-than-expected earnings leverage.
  • The bank's balance sheet positioning and asset sensitivity have allowed it to benefit from higher interest rates and maintain strong net interest margins.
  • JPMorgan's operating leverage, loan growth, and fee-generating businesses have contributed to its profitability and efficiency ratios, further setting it apart from its competitors.
  • JPMorgan is not the cheapest high-quality bank, but it does look well-positioned for the current environment and still offers enough upside to be worth consideration.

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues JPMorgan Chase

Michael M. Santiago

Regular readers know that I make no secret of my admiration for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and its management team, nor the fact that I think this is one of the best-run banks (and overall companies) in

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.17K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.