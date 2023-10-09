Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ares Capital: A Magnificent 10% Yield To Buy And Hold Forever

Oct. 09, 2023 12:33 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)1 Comment
Summary

  • Bargains are available in the high-yield market, including in the BDC sector.
  • Ares Capital is a well-run, reliable BDC with a 10% yield (with good core earnings and NII coverage). Shares have revaluation potential as sentiment improves.
  • Ares Capital has a strong investment track record, diversification, and reasonable P/NAV ratio, making it an attractive investment option for dividend investors.

Bargains are plentiful in the high-yield market, including the BDC and REIT sectors which have recently experienced considerable carnage. Last week I added a number of REITs to my portfolio, including Realty Income (O), Medical Properties Trust (

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, MPW, O, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (7.99K)
While I believe $ARCC is a SWAN stock on DRIP, I believe BDCs are in for difficult times in the recession of 2024.
