JamesBrey

Bargains are plentiful in the high-yield market, including the BDC and REIT sectors which have recently experienced considerable carnage. Last week I added a number of REITs to my portfolio, including Realty Income (O), Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and W. P. Carey (WPC), all of which make attractive value propositions on the drop: Buy The REIT Crash: 3 Contrarian REITs To Buy With Yields Up To 12%.

Additionally, I bought, for the first time ever, Business Development Company Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) which is reliably paying a dividend and a leader in the lending industry as well. I believe the dividend has high quality and shares trade near net asset value, making an acquisition appealing. While I am not a regular BDC investor, Ares Capital could easily revalue up to $20, in my opinion, and investors get paid a juicy 10% yield while waiting.

Data by YCharts

Buying into a leading BDC with impressive long term returns

The BDC sector, just like the REIT industry, suffered considerable valuation losses so far in October as investors turned fearful of higher interest rates. Strong labor market data from Friday -- the U.S. economy created 336,000 non-farm jobs in September -- also made it likely that the Fed will increase interest rates again at its November meeting.

Long term investors have a rare opportunity, in my opinion, to buy a high-quality BDCs at a depressed valuations and high yields. Ares Capital especially is an attractive buy, in my opinion, because the BDC offers investors the largest debt-focused investment portfolio in the industry.

Ares Capital has invested $21.5B into various categories of debt, the largest being First Lien Senior Secured Loans. This category represented 42% of Ares Capital's portfolio structure in the second-quarter and was followed by Second Lien Senior Secured Loans... which had an investment share of 18%. Across the portfolio, Ares Capital had investments in nearly 500 different portfolio companies with the largest investment not accounting for more than 2% of total portfolio value.

Source: Ares Capital

Since FY 2020, Ares Capital has overweight risk-assets (like equity) and reduced its investments in lower-risk assets like First and Second Liens in anticipation of higher returns. Ares Capital has shown a skill in selecting riskier (and higher-yielding assets) over time as they promise stronger return potential. Non-senior debt investments amounted to 34% of the portfolio at the end of Q2'23 compared to 28% in FY 2020.

Source: Ares Capital

Ares Capital may be seen as a recession hedge

Ares Capital has been active in the BDC industry since 2004 and the firm has garnered experience during two major crisis periods: (1) The financial crisis following the sub-prime mortgage crash in 2007, and (2) the COVID-19 pandemic which placed considerable stress on the U.S. economy, especially real estate.

In both cases, however, Ares Capital performed very well and managed to generate impressive returns on equity, in part because Ares Capital has considerable debt management experience and because, given the large size of Ares Capital's investment portfolio, the BDC has more diversification opportunities than smaller BDCs.

Source: Ares Capital

Ares Capital has not only excelled during periods of economic calamity, however. The BDC has generated attractive annualized returns (including both dividends and NAV changes) for a long time: since its IPO in 2004, the company has generated 11.9% annualized returns and Ares Capital has achieved these returns at less risk than the average BDC (lower standard deviation of returns relative to BDC rivals).

This translates to an attractive value proposition for dividend investors as they can buy Ares Capital's 10% yield, which is supported by the BDC's core earnings, at a marginal premium to net asset value.

Source: Ares Capital

Ares Capital's cumulative core earnings including net realized gains on investments have exceeded the firm's dividend pay-out, meaning the dividend of $0.48 per-share is fully earned.

Source: Ares Capital

Ares Capital's core earnings and NII coverage ratios in the most recent quarter were 121% and 119%... which implies that the dividend is well-covered.

Source: Ares Capital

Ares Capital's price implies favorable risk profile

Ares Capital is a SWAN choice in the BDC sector and the company has seen much less volatility (as displayed above) than other BDCs. As a result, Ares Capital's P/NAV ratio has fluctuated roughly between 0.9-1.1X over time. Currently, shares of ARCC trade at 1.02X and just slightly above the 1-year average P/NAV ratio of 1.03X. I believe the risk profile here is favorable after ARCC has dropped in October and I see Ares Capital fair valued between 1.08-1.10X NAV. This, at least, is the valuation level ($20.00-20.40) at which I would consider selling.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ares Capital

The biggest risk with Ares Capital, as I see it, is that the company falls short in the dividend coverage sector. However, considering that the BDC has grown its dividend for a while now and that Ares Capital has a strong credit/investment record, I believe the risk profile has fundamentally improved here on the drop.

Final thoughts

At a good price, Ares Capital's shares are a buy and hold forever, in my opinion, and dividend investors may want to consider buying the BDC on the drop for three reasons: (1) Ares Capital is an industry-leading BDC with a large, diversified portfolio, (2) The BDC may be considered a hedge against a down-turn in the market given its long-term history of achieving superior performance in challenged market, and (3) Ares Capital is paying a predictable $0.48 per-share quarterly dividend, supported by core earnings and NII. Shares are currently trading slightly above net asset value… which is a good deal for dividend investors, in my opinion!