Equity CEFs: NRGX May Be A Stealth Opportunity To Get More Bond Exposure

Douglas Albo
Summary

  • Longer-term bonds are becoming more attractive to institutional investors as yields catch up to shorter-term paper.
  • The NRGX fund experienced an NAV boost due to liquidation of a large private equity position.
  • PIMCO is converting NRGX from a mostly energy and energy MLP stock fund to a multi-sector bond/credit fund, offering attractive valuation and potential for increased distributions.
  • The conversion of NRGX to a new fund name and symbol is expected by the end of the year, which could end up being excellent timing for shareholders to get more bond/credit exposure.
Are we coming up on a golden opportunity to buy bonds? I can't say for sure, but as longer-term bonds continue to catch up in yield to shorter-term paper, longer-term bonds will become more and more attractive to institutional investors, particularly if we

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market.

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NRGX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Fero.
Today, 12:28 PM
I kinda lost faith in PIMCO bond CEFs. Their performance was nothing short of disappointing these last 2 years.
