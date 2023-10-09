Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target Corporation And Its Real Value

Oct. 09, 2023 12:52 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)2 Comments
Grant Gigliotti profile picture
Grant Gigliotti
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Target Corporation reported a drop in quarterly sales, reflecting changes in consumer spending habits and financial strain caused by the pandemic.
  • Target announced strategies to maximize consumer sales during the holiday season and combat the decline in sales.
  • The company's fundamentals, such as price per share and earnings, have shown consistent growth in the past but has been more volatile since the pandemic.
  • Good Stocks@Bargain Prices members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Businesses Across U.S. Weave Pride Themes Into Marketing Campaigns

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), owner and operator of Target, one of the largest retail chain stores in America, reported a 4.9% drop in sales last quarter. This headwind may mostly be reflective of changes in

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you. 

This article was written by

Grant Gigliotti profile picture
Grant Gigliotti
3.76K Followers

Grant Gigliotti is the founder of Beat The Market Analyzer, a leading value investing stock software and has been an active investor for 20+ years. He focuses on the value investing strategies of Warren Buffett to find good companies at bargain prices. He aims to show you how he buys good companies with strong fundamentals at large discounts from their intrinsic value.

Grant is the leader of the investing group Good Stocks@Bargain Prices where he offers subscribers: daily stock analysis, alerts for what he’s buying/selling, a regular newsletter, weekly summaries, a watch list, and chat to answer questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
Jeff from SD
Today, 1:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.09K)
No mention of TGT and their wokeness. If the pandemic were the cause of sales decline Walmart would be included. No offense, but wake up.
M
Musicloveranthony
Today, 1:29 PM
Premium
Comments (110)
@Jeff from SD here come the ignorant neo-conservatives. Thanks for being first in the parade
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.