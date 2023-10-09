Zephyr18

In the recent quarter, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) exhibited a commendable financial performance, reflecting its substantial earning capacity. This was further underscored by a significant investment across numerous properties, consolidating the company's position as a robust investor in the real estate domain. Realty Income's unwavering commitment to stakeholders was evident through another consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

This article reviews the financial results and technical evaluation of Realty Income's stock price to determine its future price trajectory and pinpoint investment prospects. Notably, the stock price has descended to a significant support level, presenting potential investment avenues for long-term investors.

Realty Income's Remarkable Financial Performance

Realty Income delivered a stellar financial performance in Q2 2023. The net income for common stockholders touched $195.41 million, which amounts to $0.29 per share. The Normalized funds from operations ("FFO") for these stockholders reached $688.3 million, or $1.02 per share, while AFFO was $671.7 million, or $1.00 per share, highlighting their potent earning capacity. From the investment point of view, the company pumped a significant $3.1 billion into 710 properties, including those under development or expansion. This was achieved with a notable initial average cash lease yield of 6.9%.

Strengthening its financial stance, Realty Income amassed $2.2 billion from selling common stock, predominantly via its ATM program, at an average price of $61.89. The following chart illustrates the quarterly revenue and net income for Realty Income, revealing a significant upward trajectory in revenue. This notable progress suggests promising future profitability for the company.

Data by YCharts

On the debt landscape, Realty Income actively participated in the capital market. Realty Income released $400 million of 4.70% senior unsecured notes due by December 2028 and another $600 million of 4.90% notes due by July 2033. Moreover, Realty Income has 35 properties on lease to Cineworld, which entered Chapter 11 reorganization in September 2022. These properties account for 1.1% of Realty Income's yearly contractual rent from their total portfolio. Yet, despite the challenges, nearly 99.0% of the contractual rent was collected from their entire theatre portfolio in Q2 2023. Additionally, Realty Income marked its 103rd successive quarterly dividend surge.

From a property perspective, Realty Income's diverse portfolio flourished with 13,118 properties leased to 1,303 tenants spanning 85 sectors. The average lease term left was approximately 9.6 years, boasting an occupancy rate of 99.0%. The quarter also saw favorable rent recapture rates, signaling rent growth from re-leased properties. Regarding liquidity, Realty Income was in an enviable position with an available $3.5 billion. This comprised $253.7 million in cash and roughly $3.3 billion from its $4.25 billion unsecured revolving credit line. Realty Income's Q2 2023 accomplishments showcase a combination of solid earnings, savvy investments, and a sound financial structure, affirming its dominance in the real estate sector.

A Deep Dive Into Long-Term Technical Perspectives

While Realty Income's stock price experienced a dip in August and September 2023 despite its solid fundamentals, the longer-term bullish trajectory remains unchanged, as illustrated by the monthly chart below. The chart showcases a resilient bottom formed by the stock at $6.86 in 2009, which witnessed a significant uptrend fueled by events following the 2008 financial crisis. The rebound of the U.S. economy and the resurgence of the real estate sector post-crisis lifted investor sentiment. Realty Income, characterized by its monthly dividend distribution and a diverse mix of retail, industrial, and commercial assets, was perfectly positioned to ride this wave. The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain low-interest rates was a catalyst, drawing investors towards Realty Income. Additionally, Realty Income's consistent performance in rent collection, strategic property acquisitions, and maintaining high occupancy rates solidified its standing as a dependable source of income. Collectively, these elements boosted demand for Realty Income's shares, resulting in a commendable ascent in its stock price since 2009.

Realty Income Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The chart illustrates an ascending broadening wedge pattern starting from the $22.80 mark in 2013 and peaking at an all-time high of $71.77. Such patterns depict significant price volatility and hint at potential substantial price shifts. The recent decline in Realty Income's stock has aligned the price closely to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $46.98. This Fibonacci retracement is drawn from the 2009 low of $6.86 to the peak of $71.77. Interestingly, this retracement coincides with the support line of the ascending broadening wedge. Given its proximity to this long-standing support, the ongoing price consolidation suggests a potential foundation being established at these levels.

Key Action for Investors

Based on the above analysis, the stock showcases a robust bullish outlook in the long run, even as its short-term trajectory edges towards a strong support zone. This perspective is corroborated by the subsequent weekly chart, which delineates another ascending broadening wedge pattern from 2020 to 2023. Although this pattern experienced a downward break, its support was $47. This support was the target of this ascending broadening wedge and highlights the potential bottom. Additionally, the RSI, within the confines of the weekly chart, is nudging the oversold territory, hinting at the possibility of a significant upward shift. The appearance of a pronounced weekly reversal candle further bolsters the hypothesis that the stock might be gearing up for an uptrend.

Realty Income Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

This bullish sentiment is echoed by the daily chart, which displays a series of positive candle formations over the recent days, underscoring the upward momentum. Furthermore, Realty Income's latest dip aligns with its October 2023 low of $52.79, suggesting a probable upward swing from these levels. The RSI's bounce from deeply oversold zones lends weight to this bullish contention.

Realty Income Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

A rise above the earlier daily high of $50.54 might pave the way for a strong upward movement to higher milestones. Investors can consider buying at today's price and potentially increase their holdings if the stock declines significantly since it stabilizes within a critical long-term support range.

Market Risk

Realty Income's active participation in the capital market, marked by issuing various senior unsecured notes with differing values and maturity dates, carries the potential risk of interest rate fluctuations. Should interest rates see substantial changes, it might affect their capacity to manage debt and secure favorable refinancing terms. Despite their judicious approach to property investment, the inherent unpredictability of the real estate sector could influence property valuations, particularly in the wake of unforeseen economic downturns. The company's bold strategy of investing in properties, encompassing those in developmental or expansion phases, could encounter escalating operational and developmental expenses, potentially eroding profit margins.

From a technical standpoint, although the stock exudes a strong bullish vibe, the recent decline in its price combined with patterns like the ascending broadening wedge underscores the latent risk of pronounced price swings. Any sudden change in market mood might send the stock plunging past crucial support markers.

Bottom Line

Realty Income's performance in Q2 2023 is emblematic of its enduring strength in the real estate sector. The company has fortified its leadership in the domain by boasting impressive financials, strategic property investments, and a consistent commitment to stakeholders. Despite facing challenges, Realty Income demonstrated resilience by maintaining high rent collections and showcasing robust liquidity. From a technical standpoint, the stock shows potential for long-term upward trends, even amidst short-term fluctuations. The appearance of ascending broadening wedges in both monthly and weekly charts underscores this volatility.

However, the stock's current price is near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which coincides with the support of the ascending broadening wedge. This robust support is often seen as a prime buying opportunity for those focused on the long term. The short-term chart also suggests a notable bounce back due to its oversold status. Investors might consider entering at $50.54, as surpassing this threshold could trigger a significant upward surge.