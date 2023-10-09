CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) provides exposure to Japan without the Yen risk thanks to some low cost hedging. Expense ratios on FLJH are excellent for a foreign equities ETF. The trouble is that maybe investors might not want the hedging of the Yen when making their Japan positions, since a cheap Yen right now adds to the return profile on Japanese equities. Outside of that, though, there are several reasons to be bullish on Japan even after the run-up in indices.

FLJH Breakdown

The FLJH exposure includes large-cap and mid-cap companies in Japan, and they are value-weighted. This includes names like Toyota (TM), Sony (SNE), and some others that are highly recognised.

Top Holdings (franklintempleton.com)

The expense ratio is 0.09% which is very low for any foreign equity exposure, especially one with Yen hedging backed in. There probably isn't too much hedging contracting needed to reduce Yen risk, since a lot of these companies have mostly foreign markets, not domestic Japanese markets.

The Government as an Activist

There are a couple of positive points for Japan. The first is the TSE is cracking down on caretaker management. Buybacks have happened, sometimes in big quantum, and there is more activism going on, but it's still not a lot. Also, allocators are still underweight Japan despite some incremental additions in 2023, the highest since 2013. There is still an upside despite the TOPIX run-up beating out most markets.

The Prime Minister is also appealing to major allocators to invest in Japan's future. The efforts are top-down, and to some extent, albeit an efficient one, all investors have the Japanese government as an activist partner when investing in Japanese companies.

There are also offsets now for some of the troubles that plague Japanese markets, mainly demographics. Demographic decline is leading to some labour tightness all around. It is inflationary, which is good in Japan's case, and it also contributes to the ability of Japan to control its wage costs, as inflation and shrinking labour markets mean an implicit, drawn-out restructuring for the whole market. A good thing since post-90s labour laws designed to stop mass unemployment after the crash make firing people very difficult in Japan, leading to armies of 'window watchers', useless employees that are just gathered together in often useless diversified units, and probably one of the funniest and most evocative concepts I've heard in high finance for a long time. To be clear, this is long-standing Japanese vernacular, not my own coinage.

Bottom Line

There are a lot of high level trends that support Japanese stocks. But the most relevant to the FLJH allocations is the weak Yen, which has a material operating impact on the numerous Japanese companies with dollar-denominated end markets, but the products being made with Yen-denominated expenses. Consumer discretionary, particularly automotive, majorly benefits and this has a massive skew on FLJH and Japanese stock markets in general.

The downsides for FLJH are that corporate governance reform could go slower than expected, and if Japan fumbles this opportunity to make a large international market for its stocks, foreign allocators may be put off by the slow moving corporate sphere forever. Ageism and other cultural factors don't seem to align themselves with the success of the initiatives being done top-down.

Finally, FLJH hedges Yen exposure, but a cheap Yen also means a cheap price when converting from foreign currencies. FLJH does not allow you to enter at this discount, and if the Yen appreciates, you don't get the FX upside while the operations within FLJH will suffer due to the material impact of terms of trade on the attractiveness of Japan's large consumer discretionary and durables industry.

Still, on balance, Japan is an overweight in our books.