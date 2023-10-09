Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NovaGold Resources: Still On The Back Burner After All Those Years (Upgrade)

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NovaGold Resources Inc. released its third quarter of 2023 results, posting a loss of $11.074 million.
  • The Donlin Gold Project faces legal challenges over water impacts and other issues.
  • The stock is attractive now. I recommend buying NovaGold Resources between $3.45 and $3.35 with potential lower support at $3.15.

The pure gold ore found in the mine is in the hands of men.

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) owns 50% of a gold project in Western Alaska called the Donlin Gold Project. The joint venture is shared with Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD). Here is an excerpt from the company's filing.

The

Unfortunately, my marketplace will close at the end of October.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.52K Followers

Fun Trading is an independent investor and retired engineer. He manages his own portfolio and writes about investing in all facets of gold and oil & gas.

He runs the investing group The Gold And Oil Corner where he shares a stock tracker with over 50 companies covered, in-depth technical analysis for both short and long term holdings, and a live portfolio with a range of metrics. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in my article, I trade short-term NG often and own a medium long-term position as well.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.