Thesis

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been hit with a wave of worry concerning the rising write-off rates on its credit card loans. This makes the rising yield worth investigating. Discover is my favorite type of business: cash-generative, returns capital willingly, and is out of favor with the market despite a promising future. I rate the stock a hold on dividend growth strength clashing with a dangerous near-term macro outlook and too high EPS predictions for next year.

Company Overview

Discover Financial is a digital services and banking company with operations in personal loans, student loans, credit cards, home loans, checking/savings accounts, and other financial services. They have an exceptionally accretive business model with their payment services business converting customers to depositors and allowing them to accelerate deposit growth faster than most banks and pseudo-banks.

Discover Financial

As the slide from the earnings report to start the year off shows, the company has managed to grow deposits at a 20% clip from last year. This allows them to deploy more capital in loans and should drive up revenues and earnings as long as the net interest margin stays healthy. This is especially impressive in today's environment. However, new deposits in the current market are coming at a cost for lenders, with most consumers being far more selective with deposits, driven by competition in the financial industry. Treasury bonds yield 5%, with CDs from major banks sitting at similar rates, and this increased pressure has begun to weigh on Discover's net interest margins.

Discover Financial

It appears NIM has peaked for the time being and macro pressures have begun to weigh on the topline for the company. Additionally, with the report of the last earnings the company announced that two litigations had arisen. The company had solved one, but the larger lawsuit remains pending, with an impact to the company described as a "modest cumulative reduction" to retained earnings. While the company's value remains threatened, I expect that it will be able to continue paying the dividend. However, in order to maintain the dividend, management has already paused the share buy-back. With the depressed share price, the buy-back would have retired a larger amount of the company's stock, so management's decision to cancel shows the extent of the litigation on retained earnings.

Financials

Income Statement

As mentioned, the company has managed to generate significant deposits, loan balances, and earnings growth. I believe that this steady growth has largely been ignored by the market, and combined with near-term headwinds has left a persistently growing stock trading at distressed multiples.

Seeking Alpha

Over a five-year time frame, the company has managed to grow the core net interest income by 40%. An operations-level overview of Discover Financial Services shows that they are profitable and growing steadily. I also believe that these operations are more secure than what might be thought, and will analyze the balance sheet, write-offs, and capitalization positions more in a bit. Importantly to potential investors, this growing NIM has also translated to free cash flows and distributions to shareholders. The company has raised the dividend by ten cents each of the past two years and now has a 12% five-year growth rate on a dividend with a payout ratio safely below 40%. Growing a dividend like this is uncommon, and Discover's growth rate actually trumps that of famed growers like Apple (OTC:APPL) or Microsoft (MSFT) This is an extremely attractive level of growth, as long as we can ascertain that the near-term macro impacts combined with litigation will not cause a dividend cut.

Balance Sheet and Capital Position

In my opinion, the current valuation of Discover Financial makes sense if the market sees near-term vicissitudes being extremely erosive to the point where the earnings expectations for next year must be modified. The business is currently dealing with the gradual weakening of the American consumer. As the Fed attempts to steer the economy into lower growth and a disinflationary atmosphere, the cracks in the world's biggest economy have been slowly appearing.

FRED Data

As you can see, the 'free money' epoch caused by COVID-19 relief policies resulted in historically low credit card default rates among all commercial banks. As the consumer has chewed through excess savings accumulated during COVID-19, they have begun to accumulate more debt and default. However, I view the response of the company as appropriately conservative to guard and protect principles, while the actual write-offs are tracking along with the more optimistic end of the projections.

First, the company has proven effective at aggressively building reserves. As of the current quarter, the company increased the provision for credit losses from $549 million to $130 million. Meanwhile, the default rate on their credit card loans has moved up from 1.76% to 2.86%. Notice that the rate of change for the provision build is larger than the actual default rate. In this quarter $263 million of this can be attributed to reserve build rather than write-offs. This shows that the company is staying ahead of the curve and working to build in the loan losses now to have ample cushion regardless of the actual outcome of one of the most predicted recessions in history. The past tendencies of the company to be conservative when evaluating credit loss are also note-worthy. Last year, the company was able to release significant amounts of loan reserves, causing hard comp numbers for this year's earnings- but suggesting sound management and risk analysis.

DFS investor relations

Also, the relative strength of the company's financials contrasted to valuation and expectations is being acknowledged by 'smart money' analysis. Citi Bank placed Discover Financial Services on positive catalyst watch due to an outperforming employment market paired with sound fundamentals. I believe that this is an acknowledgment that the consumer remains relatively sound, and while inflation is still elevated, the path to a soft landing or more shallow recession seems to be growing more clear. In either of these scenarios, Discover would have ample reserves to safely operate while continuing to distribute cash.

Valuation

I believe that Discover is modestly undervalued, but does not have the requisite margin of safety needed to invest at the current levels. Additionally, my conservative model for earnings predicts a worse-than-expected 2024. As EPS estimates are revised down in coming quarters I expect more price pressure on the stock. Dividends provide a cash flow for investors that can be discounted to the present and then combined with a terminal value derived from some reasonable assumptions. However, before I can value like this, we should model the dividend's safety. To do this, I will take the analyst expectations for next-year earnings and a regression model prediction of earnings and value the company at both levels.

Analyst Expectations

2024 FY EPS expectations: $12.87

At this level, the dividend will be safe. Therefore, I assume dividends remain flat next year to reflect the expected economic downturn. After that, I project the dividend to return to a 10% per annum growth rate. I then discount the dividends received by the investor at a 9% rate to recognize the risk of the investment. I also calculate the terminal value as a result of a 3% terminal growth rate.

Personal excel work

I believe that this shows the company is relatively undervalued while not having too great of a margin of safety. Add in the reduction to equity from litigation and the company is not sufficiently undervalued for an investor to purchase the common shares.

Regression model

As an effort to model dividend safety, I also built a regression model in order to predict next year's earnings.

Personal excel work

Using the last 5 years' worth of deposit, NIM, and credit card default rate data, the model produced an adjusted R-square of around 75%, showing the model is statistically significant and can explain roughly three-quarters of the EPS figures for the time period. I then used the projections from the last earnings presentation to fill out the data for the rest of 2023 and continued trends in deposit growth versus NIM falling and defaults rising.

Personal excel work

To me, this model lines up pretty well with reality. It estimates a full-year EPS of 5.23, which would cover the dividend and put the forward PE ratio at 16.25. This seems like a much more logical valuation multiple to me than the current 6 and would reflect a greater downturn next year due to consumer conditions. Additionally, the negative coefficient for deposits reflects that in the current moment with defaults higher and NIM starting to turn down, deposit growth alone will not cause higher EPS numbers into next year. However, eventually, in a different macro environment, this deposit growth will generate returns and growth. However, at the current moment, it is my opinion that the valuation for Discover is too optimistic on the EPS figures for next year and I expect the negative revisions to expectations to pressure the stock price over the next year.

Risks to Thesis

I believe that Discover has a very interesting dividend growth history that makes the stock worth analyzing whenever the price faces pressure. I have a favorable view of such dividend growth stocks. However, in this case, the price pressure facing the stock seems to be justified, with more pain likely ahead.

Seeking Alpha

However, the stock could represent a good purchase at the current valuation. This would be the case if the bull case for 2024 transpires and the Fed manages to engineer a soft landing. In this case, I could see write-offs well below expectations. Additionally, NIM would likely stay elevated, and the company would be able to raise the dividend by the annual ten cents of the past two raises. This would make the forward yield and forward P/E very attractive and likely to see significant price appreciation for the stock.

Conclusion

Discover Financial has a solid dividend yield of over 3% and a history of growth. However, the current macro conditions seem cherry-picked to cause trouble for the company. Much of the uncertainty of right now revolves around consumer strength, particularly consumer credit strength. This combined with ill-timed and potentially material litigation risk means the stock is a hold until the future expectations for the company are either revised to a point I find overly pessimistic, or the market receives more clarity on outstanding issues. I will look for further price decreases as opportunities to re-analyze the safety and strength of the business and continue to look for the best chance to add the dividend.