Stellus Capital: A 12.2% Yield Paid Monthly, 4% Discount To NAV

Oct. 09, 2023 1:40 PM ETStellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.67K Followers

Summary

  • Stellus Capital currently yields 12.2% and comes with a monthly dividend payment schedule.
  • The dividend is 123% covered by GAAP net investment income as of the end of the most recent quarter.
  • A 4% discount to NAV that's rising could present an entry point as the US economy continues to notch growth.

Downtown Houston at Sunset

Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) has a total debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87x, amongst the highest in the business development space. The BDC last declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.1333 per share, matching

This article was written by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

